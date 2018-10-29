WICKED
FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Sing 'For Good'

Oct. 29, 2018  

On October 30, 2003, a little show called Wicked opened at the Gershwin Theatre... the rest is history. Let us be glad! Let us be grateful and rejoycify that it is still around a whopping 15 years later, making it the sixth longest-running show in Broadway history.

Frozen stars and Wicked alums Caissie Levy and Patti Murin took a moment to wish the show a happy anniversary with a performance of 'For Good', accompanied by Frozen Music Director Brian Usifer. Watch below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, to celebrate Wicked's 15th Anniversary on Broadway this October, NBC will throw a Halloween party for the ages with "A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway," airing Monday, October 29 at 10pm ET/PT. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit, Wicked, will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in. Click here for more info.

