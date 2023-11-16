FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

The milestone was reached as of Thursday, November 16 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Frozen

The North American tour of Disney's Frozen has surpassed two million guests as of Thursday, November 16 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN, where the hit Broadway musical is playing through Sunday, November 26.

Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has played close to 1,000 performances over 128 weeks in 44 cities.  The Indianapolis engagement marks the tour's 45th city and 2 millionth guest.

During its most recent engagement, the Boston critics raved that “the superb stage version of Frozen makes the Opera House sizzle!” (WBUR).  The Boston Globe declared that “Frozen is a visual stunner.”

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as “Elsa” and Lauren Nicole Chapman as “Anna,” the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Jeremy Davis as “Olaf,” Dominic Dorset as “Kristoff,” Preston Perez as “Hans,” Evan Duff as “Weselton,” Collin Baja and Dan Plehal alternating as “Sven,” as well as Annie Piper Braverman and Emma Origenes alternating as “Young Anna,” and Erin Choi and Savannah Lumar alternating as “Young Elsa.”

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Jack Brewer, Kristen Smith Davis, Leigh-Ann Esty, Michael Everett, Jason Goldston, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Zach Hess, Tyler Jimenez, Dustin Layton, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Alexander Mendoza, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Katie Mariko Murray, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Renée Reid, Gretel Scarlett, Sammy Schechter, Nick Silverio, Daniel Switzer, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods.

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

For information, visit Click HereFrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram.





