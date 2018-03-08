FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

Summer comes early this year! Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is headed for Broadway and BroadwayWorld has a preview of what's to come. SUMMER will open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2018. Preview performances begin March 28, 2018.

The three actresses who will play the role of musical icon Donna Summer will be Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever(Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

The cast of SUMMER also includes Aaron Krohn (Cabaret) as "Neil," Ken Robinson (The Color Purple) as "Andrew Gaines," and Jared Zirilli (Lysistrata Jones) as "Bruce Sudano." The ensemble is comprised of Angelica Beliard(On Your Feet), Mackenzie Bell (Sunset Boulevard), Kaleigh Cronin (A Bronx Tale), Kimberly Dodson (Duress film), Anissa Felix (Sunset Boulevard), Drew Wildman Foster (Sunset Boulevard), Kendal Hartse (Rodgers + Hammerstein Cinderella), Afra Hines (Shuffle Along), Jenny Laroche ("Smash"), Wonu Ogunfowora(A Bronx Tale), Rebecca Riker (An American in Paris), Christina Acosta Robinson ("Dexter"), Jessica Rush(Jersey Boys), and Harris M. Turner. Swings include Aurelia Michael (Legally Blonde) and Jody Reynard (Chicago tour).

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era, and the supreme queen for every diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You, Baby;" "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and will be directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. SUMMER is produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers.

Photo CRedit: Walter McBride



LaChanze, Storm Lever and Ariana DeBose



The cast



Cast and creative team