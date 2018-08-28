FREEZE FRAME: MEAN GIRLS Company Celebrates Cast Album Vinyl Release!

The "Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" is officially available on vinyl! Earlier today, Urban Outfitters hosted an exclusive fan signing event with members of the Mean Girls Broadway cast and creative team at their flagship Herald Square store location (1333 Broadway between 35th and 36th Streets). Check out a sneak peek from today's event below!

"Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" is produced by Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Tina Fey, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Lorne Michaels and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg and John Clancy.

Mean Girls has played to sold-out houses at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin attend the 'Mean Girls' Original Broadway Cast Linyl Release at the Herald Square Urban Outfitters' on August 28, 2018 in New York City.



Tina Fey, Nell Benjamin and Jeff Richmond with the cast attend the 'Mean Girls' Original Broadway Cast Linyl Release at the Herald Square Urban Outfitters' on August 28, 2018 in New York City.