FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Extends One Week Through January 12

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME has extended one final week to Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Booth Theatre (222 W. 45th Street). For the first time on Broadway, this 85-minute show is created live every night with the audience contributing words and ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings and with recent special guests including Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Daveed Diggs, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The joyful show features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC." Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and more.

In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme", with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Lisa Zinni; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are Executive Producers. General Management provided by Baseline Theatrical.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is one of the first phone-free experiences on Broadway. Upon arrival at the theater, guests will secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouch that will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience. For more information, visit overyondr.com.

A $35 digital lottery for a limited number of tickets is offered to help fans get tickets. The lottery is available for all performances and can be accessed at https://freestylelovesupreme.com/lottery/. Entrants must be 18 years or older. Each lottery will open at 12:01 AM Eastern Time the day prior to the performance. The first lottery drawing will be at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on the day prior. Winners will have six (6) hours to return to the website and purchase up to two (2) tickets. The lottery will remain open for additional entries until 3:00 PM Eastern Time, at which time a second drawing will be held.

After completing the purchase, lottery tickets will be available for pickup with the credit card used to purchase them beginning 30 minutes before the performance. On two-show days, lotteries for both the 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM performances will be held concurrently. The lottery is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME began previews on Friday, September 13, 2019 and will conclude its strictly limited engagement on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. A limited number of $35 digital lottery tickets will be offered per performance. Special Wednesday performances at 7:00 PM have been added for November 13, November 20, December 4, and December 18, replacing the 10:00 PM shows on November 11, November 18, December 2 and December 16. Tickets can be purchased through Telecharge by calling (212) 239-6300 or by visiting www.Telecharge.com. Sign up for updates at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You