FOSSE/VERDON, HAMILTON, and More Win at the 7th Annual MUAHS Awards; Full List!

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild announced winners of its 7th Annual MUAHS Awards in 23 categories of film, television, commercials and live theater, during a formal gala at the NOVO by Microsoft at L.A. Live Downtown on Saturday night, January 11, 2020. Among the winners were Fosse/Verdon, Hamilton, Cats, Pose, and more!

The awards took place before an audience of more than 900, including guild members, industry executives and press. Julie Socash, President, and Randy Sayer, Business Representative, presided over the awards ceremony. Returning again as producer of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) was Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

Full List of Winners

Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Avengers: End Game

John Blake, Francisco Perez, Dennis Liddiard

Bombshell

Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen

Hustlers

Margot Boccia, Roxanne Rizzo

John Wick: Chapter 3 -Parabellum

Stephen M. Kelley, Anna Stachow, Jacenda Burkett

Us

Scott Wheeler, Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Sabrina Castro



Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Dolemite is My Name

Vera Steimberg, Debra Denson, Deborah Huss-Humphries

Downton Abbey

Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Sam Smart

Joker

Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Heba Thorisdottir, Gregory Funk

Rocketman

Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari



Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Bombshell

Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen

Captain Marvel

Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Sabrina Wilson

The Irishman

Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine, Carla White

It: Chapter Two

Sean Sansom, Shane Zander, Iantha Goldberg

Rocketman

Barrie Gower, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Victoria Money

6 Underground

Jana Carboni, Leonardo Cruciano



Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Bombshell

Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee

Hustlers

Angel De Angelis, Dierdre Harris

John Wick: Chapter 3 -Parabellum

Kerrie Smith, Therese Ducey

Joker

Kay Georgiou, Vanessa Anderson, Mitchell Beck

The Laundromat

Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone, J. Roy Helland

6 Underground

Giuliano Mariano, Domingo Santoro, Luco Saccuman



Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST PERIOD HAIR STYLING AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Dolemite is My Name

Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey Morris, Linda Villalobos

Downton Abbey

Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Audrey Futterman-Stern

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides

Rocketman

Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari



Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media Series - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Big Little Lies

Michelle Radow, Erin Good-Rosenmann

Euphoria

Doniella Davy, Kirsten Coleman

Grace and Frankie

Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita DeHaven

The Handmaid's Tale

Burton LeBlanc, Alastair Muir, Faye Crasto

Russian Doll

Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel, Danielle Minnella



Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: 1984

Carleigh Herbert, Michael Mekash, Abby Clawson

Chernobyl

Daniel Parker, Natasha Nikolic-Dunlop

Fosse/Verdon

Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto

Game of Thrones

Jane Walker, Kay Bilk

GLOW

Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke



Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: 1984

Michael Mekash, Vincent Van Dyke, Carleigh Herbert

Chernobyl

Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri

Fosse/Verdon

Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto

Game of Thrones

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

Star Trek: Discovery

Glenn Hetrick, James Mackinnon, Rocky Faulkner



Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Big Little Lies

Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi

Black-ish

Araxi Lindsey, Enoch Williams

Empire

Melissa Forney, Al Payne, Nolan Kelly

Grace and Frankie

Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

The Handmaid's Tale

Paul Elliot, Ewa Latak-Cynk



Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: 1984

Michelle Ceglia, Analyn Cruz, Taschi Lynell

Chernobyl

Daniel Parker, Julio Parodi, Bozena Maisejenko

Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell

GLOW

Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson

Pose

Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed



Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

American Idol

Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Michelle Chung

Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 16

Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Alison Gladieux

World of Dance

Tonia Green, Danielle Rush



Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Deadwood: The Movie

Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke, Lesa Nielsen Duff

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's "All in the Family" and "The

Jefferson's"

Patty Bunch, Farah Bunch

Patsy & Loretta

Jori Jenae McGuire, Julie Callihan, Laura Godwin

Rent Live!

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Donna Bard

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani



Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Celebrity BIG BROTHER 2

Tyson Fountaine, Brian Penikas, Scott Wheeler

MTV- 2019 Video Music Awards

Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger

Paddleton

VyVy Tran

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr.



Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

America's Got Talent

Dean Banowetz, Ryan Randall, Cory Rotenberg

Dancing with the Stars

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 16

Dean Banowetz, Melanie Verkins, Ryan Randall

The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Amber Maher

World of Dance

Dean Banowetz, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Cory Rotenberg



Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Deadwood: The Movie

Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's "All in

the Family" and "The Jefferson's"

Tim Burke, Pixie Schwartz, Conrad Hilton

Patsy & Loretta

Yvette Stone, Teresa Morgan

Rent Live!

Barry Lee Moe, April Schuller, Erica Adams



Daytime Television - BEST MAKE-UP

The Bold and The Beautiful

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Stacey Alfano

Dr. Phil

Cool Benson, Alan Bosshardt, Christina Patch

Price is Right

Carol Wood

The Real

Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

The Young and The Restless

Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer Holmes



Daytime Television - BEST HAIR STYLING

Dr. Phil

Mimi Vodnoy-Love, Annette Jones

The Bold and the Beautiful

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen

The Real

Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Noogie Thai, Ray Dodson

The Young and the Restless

Adriana Lucio, Regina Rodriquez, Lauren Mendoza



Children & Teen Television Programming - BEST MAKE-UP

All That

Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Allan Apone

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller

Henry Danger

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Brad Look

Just Add Magic

Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum

No Good Nick

Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum, Jacklynn Evans



Children & Teen Television Programming - BEST HAIR STYLING

All That

Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Roma Goddard

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme

Fuller House

Anna Maria Orzano, Sandra Munk

Lip Sync Battle Shorties

Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Cory Rotenberg

Malibu Rescue

Pavy Olivarez, Monique Hyman, Laura Caponera



Commercials & Music Videos - BEST MAKE-UP

All That

Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Brad Look

Botched: Season 6 Promo

Jason Collins, Carlton Coleman, Michael McCarty

Geico: A Witch for a Third Roommate

Dominie Till, Pepe Mora

Pose: Promo Campaign

Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence

Warehouse 'The 'Good/Evil' Spectrum Communications Ad

Campaign

Edward French, Kevin Haney, Bruce Fuller



Commercials & Music Videos - BEST HAIR STYLING

Budweiser - Reserve Copper Lager Commercial

Enzo Angileri

Pose: Promo Campaign

Joe Matke, Fernando Navarro, Barry Lee Moe

Something Amazing

Craig Gangi, Naomi Bakstad,

Weird Al Yankovic: Press Promo-Off Camera with Sam Jones

Sean James Cummins



Theatrical Production (Live Stage) - BEST MAKE-UP

Cats the Musical

Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson

Into the Woods

Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Jeff Knaggs

La Boheme

Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona

Reefer Madness

Michael Johnston, Fernando Navarro, Lauren Lillien

Sweeney Todd

Sharon Peng, Raven Winter



Theatrical Production (Live Stage) - BEST HAIR STYLING

Cats the Musical

Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson, Chanthy Tach

Hamilton

Charles LaPointe, Daryl Terry

Into the Woods

Vanessa Dionne, Stephanie Fenner, Jeff Knaggs

La Boheme

Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas

Sweeney Todd

Sharon Peng, Raven Winte







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You