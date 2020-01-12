FOSSE/VERDON, HAMILTON, and More Win at the 7th Annual MUAHS Awards; Full List!
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild announced winners of its 7th Annual MUAHS Awards in 23 categories of film, television, commercials and live theater, during a formal gala at the NOVO by Microsoft at L.A. Live Downtown on Saturday night, January 11, 2020. Among the winners were Fosse/Verdon, Hamilton, Cats, Pose, and more!
The awards took place before an audience of more than 900, including guild members, industry executives and press. Julie Socash, President, and Randy Sayer, Business Representative, presided over the awards ceremony. Returning again as producer of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) was Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.
Full List of Winners
Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Avengers: End Game
John Blake, Francisco Perez, Dennis Liddiard
Bombshell
Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen
Hustlers
Margot Boccia, Roxanne Rizzo
John Wick: Chapter 3 -Parabellum
Stephen M. Kelley, Anna Stachow, Jacenda Burkett
Us
Scott Wheeler, Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Sabrina Castro
Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Dolemite is My Name
Vera Steimberg, Debra Denson, Deborah Huss-Humphries
Downton Abbey
Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Sam Smart
Joker
Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Heba Thorisdottir, Gregory Funk
Rocketman
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari
Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Bombshell
Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen
Captain Marvel
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Sabrina Wilson
The Irishman
Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine, Carla White
It: Chapter Two
Sean Sansom, Shane Zander, Iantha Goldberg
Rocketman
Barrie Gower, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Victoria Money
6 Underground
Jana Carboni, Leonardo Cruciano
Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Bombshell
Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee
Hustlers
Angel De Angelis, Dierdre Harris
John Wick: Chapter 3 -Parabellum
Kerrie Smith, Therese Ducey
Joker
Kay Georgiou, Vanessa Anderson, Mitchell Beck
The Laundromat
Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone, J. Roy Helland
6 Underground
Giuliano Mariano, Domingo Santoro, Luco Saccuman
Feature-Length Motion Picture - BEST PERIOD HAIR STYLING AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Dolemite is My Name
Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey Morris, Linda Villalobos
Downton Abbey
Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Audrey Futterman-Stern
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides
Rocketman
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari
Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media Series - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Big Little Lies
Michelle Radow, Erin Good-Rosenmann
Euphoria
Doniella Davy, Kirsten Coleman
Grace and Frankie
Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita DeHaven
The Handmaid's Tale
Burton LeBlanc, Alastair Muir, Faye Crasto
Russian Doll
Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel, Danielle Minnella
Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
American Horror Story: 1984
Carleigh Herbert, Michael Mekash, Abby Clawson
Chernobyl
Daniel Parker, Natasha Nikolic-Dunlop
Fosse/Verdon
Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto
Game of Thrones
Jane Walker, Kay Bilk
GLOW
Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke
Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
American Horror Story: 1984
Michael Mekash, Vincent Van Dyke, Carleigh Herbert
Chernobyl
Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri
Fosse/Verdon
Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto
Game of Thrones
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
Star Trek: Discovery
Glenn Hetrick, James Mackinnon, Rocky Faulkner
Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Big Little Lies
Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi
Black-ish
Araxi Lindsey, Enoch Williams
Empire
Melissa Forney, Al Payne, Nolan Kelly
Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
The Handmaid's Tale
Paul Elliot, Ewa Latak-Cynk
Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
American Horror Story: 1984
Michelle Ceglia, Analyn Cruz, Taschi Lynell
Chernobyl
Daniel Parker, Julio Parodi, Bozena Maisejenko
Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell
GLOW
Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson
Pose
Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed
Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
American Idol
Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Michelle Chung
Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 16
Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Alison Gladieux
World of Dance
Tonia Green, Danielle Rush
Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Deadwood: The Movie
Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke, Lesa Nielsen Duff
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's "All in the Family" and "The
Jefferson's"
Patty Bunch, Farah Bunch
Patsy & Loretta
Jori Jenae McGuire, Julie Callihan, Laura Godwin
Rent Live!
Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Donna Bard
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Celebrity BIG BROTHER 2
Tyson Fountaine, Brian Penikas, Scott Wheeler
MTV- 2019 Video Music Awards
Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger
Paddleton
VyVy Tran
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr.
Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
America's Got Talent
Dean Banowetz, Ryan Randall, Cory Rotenberg
Dancing with the Stars
Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 16
Dean Banowetz, Melanie Verkins, Ryan Randall
The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Amber Maher
World of Dance
Dean Banowetz, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Cory Rotenberg
Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Deadwood: The Movie
Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's "All in
the Family" and "The Jefferson's"
Tim Burke, Pixie Schwartz, Conrad Hilton
Patsy & Loretta
Yvette Stone, Teresa Morgan
Rent Live!
Barry Lee Moe, April Schuller, Erica Adams
Daytime Television - BEST MAKE-UP
The Bold and The Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Stacey Alfano
Dr. Phil
Cool Benson, Alan Bosshardt, Christina Patch
Price is Right
Carol Wood
The Real
Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-Clayton
The Young and The Restless
Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer Holmes
Daytime Television - BEST HAIR STYLING
Dr. Phil
Mimi Vodnoy-Love, Annette Jones
The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen
The Real
Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Noogie Thai, Ray Dodson
The Young and the Restless
Adriana Lucio, Regina Rodriquez, Lauren Mendoza
Children & Teen Television Programming - BEST MAKE-UP
All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Allan Apone
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller
Henry Danger
Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Brad Look
Just Add Magic
Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum
No Good Nick
Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum, Jacklynn Evans
Children & Teen Television Programming - BEST HAIR STYLING
All That
Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Roma Goddard
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme
Fuller House
Anna Maria Orzano, Sandra Munk
Lip Sync Battle Shorties
Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Cory Rotenberg
Malibu Rescue
Pavy Olivarez, Monique Hyman, Laura Caponera
Commercials & Music Videos - BEST MAKE-UP
All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Brad Look
Botched: Season 6 Promo
Jason Collins, Carlton Coleman, Michael McCarty
Geico: A Witch for a Third Roommate
Dominie Till, Pepe Mora
Pose: Promo Campaign
Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence
Warehouse 'The 'Good/Evil' Spectrum Communications Ad
Campaign
Edward French, Kevin Haney, Bruce Fuller
Commercials & Music Videos - BEST HAIR STYLING
Budweiser - Reserve Copper Lager Commercial
Enzo Angileri
Pose: Promo Campaign
Joe Matke, Fernando Navarro, Barry Lee Moe
Something Amazing
Craig Gangi, Naomi Bakstad,
Weird Al Yankovic: Press Promo-Off Camera with Sam Jones
Sean James Cummins
Theatrical Production (Live Stage) - BEST MAKE-UP
Cats the Musical
Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson
Into the Woods
Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Jeff Knaggs
La Boheme
Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona
Reefer Madness
Michael Johnston, Fernando Navarro, Lauren Lillien
Sweeney Todd
Sharon Peng, Raven Winter
Theatrical Production (Live Stage) - BEST HAIR STYLING
Cats the Musical
Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson, Chanthy Tach
Hamilton
Charles LaPointe, Daryl Terry
Into the Woods
Vanessa Dionne, Stephanie Fenner, Jeff Knaggs
La Boheme
Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas
Sweeney Todd
Sharon Peng, Raven Winte
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new video has surfaced from behind the scenes of the film Uncut Gems, where Idina Menzel is seen singing Seasons of Love from Rent!... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Anne Hathaway and Kit Harington In Talks For New Hollywood Play DOUBLE FEATURE
Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington are in 'very early discussions' to star opposite one another in Double Featu... (read more)
Dharon E. Jones Replaces Ben Cook in WEST SIDE STORY
Dharon E. Jones, making his Broadway debut, will succeed actor Ben Cook in the role of 'Riff' in the new Broadway production of West Side Story, produ... (read more)
Emma Pittman to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Emma Pittman will make her official Broadway debut as Broadway's newest a?oeRoxie Harta?? on stage at the Ambassador Theatre later this year.... (read more)
Breaking: TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Will Make Off-Broadway Debut This Spring
Producers Roy Furman and A.B. &W. Productions have just announced the New York debut of Trevor: The Musical to open in April 2020 at Stage 42 (442 Wes... (read more)
Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; CHASING RAINBOWS, Alice Ripley & More!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayT... (read more)