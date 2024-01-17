FIRST LADIES AND THE BIG WHITE LIE To Be Presented At Open Jar Studios

Janine Sternlieb and Lennie Dean's new play, FIRST LADIES AND THE BIG WHITE LIE, directed by Marcello Rollando comes to New York for a special industry presentation on March 7 @ 2:00 p.m. and March 8 @ 6:00 p.m. at OPEN JAR STUDIOS, 1601 Broadway 11th floor, New York City. Contact Matt at info@jaymichaelsarts.com for further details.

The most famous deceased First Ladies are having a hard time accepting the Trump presidency. But what can they do about it? After all, they're dead!

Disturbing and unprecedented events are unfolding in DC, in Charlottesville, and at the border, and their predictable "existence" is thrown into chaos. They must confront the secrets and deceptions that have hindered America's march toward a truly democratic society.