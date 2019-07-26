F. Murray Abraham, Gideon Glick, Geneva Carr, and More Perform to Benefit Syria August 12th

The Multifaith Alliance for Syria Refugees (MFA) presents its first annual benefit concert, Broadway Sings for Syria at The Leonard Nimoy Thalia At Peter Norton Symphony Space on Monday, August 12th at 7:00 pm to raise awareness for the Syrian Humanitarian Crisis. Performers from the worlds of Broadway, television, and film have come together to lend their voices in response to the humanitarian crisis in Idlib through storytelling and song. Proceeds from this intimate, one-night-only performance will support MFA's continued shipments of life-saving medicines, medical equipment, food, and supplies.

The all-star cast is led by Academy Award-Winning Actor F. Murray Abraham ("Homeland", Amadeus), plus Tony Award nominees Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird, Significant Other, Spring Awakening), Geneva Carr (CBS's "Bull", Hand to God), and Micah Stock (It's Only a Play), Broadway's Samantha Massell (Fiddler on The Roof), Candice Marie Woods (Aint Too Proud), Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit), John Rapson (Les Misérables),John Sanders (Groundhog Day, Matilda the Musical), Luke Smith (Significant Other), Jakiem Hart (A.R.T's We Live in Cairo), Annie Sherman (The King and I National Tour) and more!

General Admission Tickets are $150 each; VIP Ticket Tier 1 (which includes featured program billing) are $250; VIP Ticket Tier 2 (which includes top program billing and an exclusive pre-show reception with performers) are $500 each.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. To purchase tickets or to get more information about the evening, please visit www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-broadway-sings-for-syria

The Multifaith Alliance for Syria Refugees (MFA) consists of 101 faith-based and secular groups that work to address the ongoing crisis in Syria. Their mission includes public outreach and awareness-building and advocacy - and, most importantly -- the delivery of humanitarian relief. In just the past two years, MFA has shipped $130 Million of life-saving medicines, medical equipment, food, clothing, and other supplies to people in desperate need inside Syria. Visit www.multifaithalliance.org





