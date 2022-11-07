Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara in THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF Season Three Clip

The third and final season of Arian Moayed's Emmy Award nominated series THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF, starring Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara, will be streaming exclusively on Topic on November 10th.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of O'Hara in the new season. Watch the video below ahead of the upcoming premiere!

With a strong background in theater, Arian called upon his Broadway community to help him independently produce his original drama-thriller. The first season of the show began as a series of web shorts before being picked up by Topic in an expanded form.

Written and Directed by Arian Moayed and Featuring Kelli O'Hara ("The Gilded Age"), Marsha Stephanie Blake ("Orange is the New Black"), Michael Chernus ("Orange is the New Black"), Mike Doyle ("New Amsterdam"), Judith Ivey ("Designing Women"), Judith Light ("One Life to Live," "Who's The Boss"), Bisserat Tseggai ("Seven Seconds"), Chris Henry Coffey ("Mrs. Fletcher"), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Aasif Mandvi (Million Dollar Arm), Paul Sparks ("House of Cards"), James Udom (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Frank Wood (Joker), Zainab Jah (False Positive), Arian Moayed and many more.

Season 3 of THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF completes Katie (Kelli O'Hara)'s journey to uncover what happened on the night of the unknown call. Katie finally comes face-to-face with the woman she's destined to meet (Marsha Stephanie Blake) as they go on the run to reveal the truth about Angelware for the world to see. With no dark corners left to hide in, everyone has no choice but to reveal who they really are.

Watch the exclusive clip here: