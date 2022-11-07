Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara in THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF Season Three Clip

Season Three will be streaming exclusively on Topic on November 10th.

Nov. 07, 2022  

The third and final season of Arian Moayed's Emmy Award nominated series THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF, starring Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara, will be streaming exclusively on Topic on November 10th.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of O'Hara in the new season. Watch the video below ahead of the upcoming premiere!

With a strong background in theater, Arian called upon his Broadway community to help him independently produce his original drama-thriller. The first season of the show began as a series of web shorts before being picked up by Topic in an expanded form.

Written and Directed by Arian Moayed and Featuring Kelli O'Hara ("The Gilded Age"), Marsha Stephanie Blake ("Orange is the New Black"), Michael Chernus ("Orange is the New Black"), Mike Doyle ("New Amsterdam"), Judith Ivey ("Designing Women"), Judith Light ("One Life to Live," "Who's The Boss"), Bisserat Tseggai ("Seven Seconds"), Chris Henry Coffey ("Mrs. Fletcher"), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Aasif Mandvi (Million Dollar Arm), Paul Sparks ("House of Cards"), James Udom (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Frank Wood (Joker), Zainab Jah (False Positive), Arian Moayed and many more.

Season 3 of THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF completes Katie (Kelli O'Hara)'s journey to uncover what happened on the night of the unknown call. Katie finally comes face-to-face with the woman she's destined to meet (Marsha Stephanie Blake) as they go on the run to reveal the truth about Angelware for the world to see. With no dark corners left to hide in, everyone has no choice but to reveal who they really are.

Watch the exclusive clip here:

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara in THE ACCIDENTAL WOLF Season Three Clip
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories
Broadway Buying Guide: November 7, 2022 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: November 7, 2022
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, November 7, 2022.
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023 Photo
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023
Come From Away will be performed in its hometown of Gander, Newfoundland next year!
VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Stars in GLASS ONION Flim Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Stars in GLASS ONION Flim Trailer
In the sequel to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. The cast includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom, Jr., and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
SIX Announces New Queens to Join the Cast Beginning in December Photo
SIX Announces New Queens to Join the Cast Beginning in December
SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced new casting for the Tony Award-winning production. Learn more about the new queens here!

Industry Classifieds


From This Author - Michael Major


Rosario Dawson Reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline OnlineRosario Dawson Reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online
November 7, 2022

Acclaimed actor, activist and philanthropist Rosario Dawson is the newest reader for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s children’s literacy program Storyline Online. Dawson reads her personal favorite Julius, the Baby of the World, written and illustrated by Kevin Henkes, and published by HarperCollins Publishers.
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ SeriesLin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ Series
November 7, 2022

Lin-Manuel Miranda will guest star in the new Disney+ series based on Percy Jackson & the Olympians. Miranda will play Hermes, the messenger god who is always on the lookout for travelers and theives. The series will also feature Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp, Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries.
ABC Announces 2022–2023 Midseason Premiere Dates for New & Returning SeriesABC Announces 2022–2023 Midseason Premiere Dates for New & Returning Series
November 7, 2022

ABC announced the 2022-2023 midseason premiere dates for two new drama series, a new comedy series and a new unscripted series as well as dates for fan-favorite returning series. Check out the new lineup now!
Grant Maloy Smith Celebrates Christmas Early with New Album 'THE CHRISTMAS HEART'Grant Maloy Smith Celebrates Christmas Early with New Album 'THE CHRISTMAS HEART'
November 7, 2022

When Grant Maloy Smith performs traditional Christmas songs, he does so in a non-traditional way. The multi-award-winning singer/songwriter’s latest album, THE CHRISTMAS HEART (Tiger Turn/Suburban Cowboy Records), features 10 tracks, two of which are original while the rest offer a unique musical interpretation of classic tunes.
Kaitlin Butts Makes Grand Ole Opry DebutKaitlin Butts Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
November 7, 2022

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kaitlin Butts made her Grand Ole Opry debut this past Saturday performing her songs “blood” and “jackson” as well as a special rendition of “Whiskey Lullaby” with her husband, Cleto Cordero. Check out a list of her upcoming tour dates now!