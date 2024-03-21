Exclusive Video: Mary Testa Performs 'Miss the Man' From THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We have your exclusive first listen to "Miss the Man", performed by Mary Testa, from The Gardens of Anuncia.

The original cast recording is being released by Ghostlight Records on Friday, March 22. Pre-order the album here.

Listen to the song above!

The Gardens of Anuncia features book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa, and was directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele. Michael Starobin provides orchestrations, with Deborah Abramson serving as music director. The cast album is produced by Lawrence Manchester and Michael John LaChiusa, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. Pre-save at ghostlight.lnk.to/TheGardensOfAnuncia

The musical stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa, and Kalyn West.

The Gardens of Anuncia marks the fourth collaboration between Michael John LaChiusa and Graciela Daniele at Lincoln Center Theater to receive an original cast recording following Hello Again (1994), Marie Christine (1999), and Bernarda Alba (2006).

The Gardens of Anuncia was presented at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater from October 19 to December 31, 2023.

Originally developed and produced at the Old Globe, The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the early life story of an icon of the American stage: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia (Priscilla Lopez) tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón’s Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose love and sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.

The Gardens of Anuncia featured co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. The production had sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy. The Mindich Musical Theater Producer is Ira Weitzman. Thomas J. Gates was the Stage Manager.

This recording marks Ghostlight’s seventh album with Michael John LaChiusa (First Daughter Suite, Giant, Queen of the Mist, See What I Wanna See, Bernarda Alba, and Little Fish).

The Gardens of Anuncia original cast recording is supported by Celso Gonzalez-Falla and The Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund.