Exclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Believe' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm
This arrangement of Believe was cut from The Cher Show!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.
Stephanie J. Block's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.
Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Block singing 'Believe', which was cut from The Cher Show.
In addition, check out a clip of the next winner of The Seth Sing-Off, Samantha Bonzi!
Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of Broadway's most versatile leading ladies. She most recently starred in The Cher Show for which she won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and received a Drama League Award nomination. Previously, Ms. Block starred in the Broadway revival of FALSETTOS (Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, Outer Critics Award Nomination, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (Tony Award Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), ANYTHING GOES, BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK; 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), WICKED, THE PIRATE QUEEN, THE BOY FROM OZ. She starred in the First Nat'l Touring Company of WICKED as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress, Carbonell Award for Best Actress in a Musical).
Regional credits include: FUNNY GIRL (Robby Award Winner-Best Actress), CRAZY FOR YOU (L.A. Ovation Award Nominee), OLIVER (Critic's Award-Best Actress), James Joyce's THE DEAD, TRIUMPH OF LOVE, THE GRASS HARP, SOUTH PACIFIC, WILL ROGER'S FOLLIES, and the World Premiere of WICKED. Television Credits include: RISE, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, HOMELAND and MADAM SECRETARY.
Stephanie has sung with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed in NYC and London. Her voice can be heard on the original cast recordings of THE BOY FROM OZ, THE PIRATE QUEEN, and 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Grammy Nomination), and of course her own album, THIS PLACE I KNOW. She is a proud member of The Musical Theatre Guild and has been a member of Actors' Equity since 1995.
