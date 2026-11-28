Over at the Frankenstein Place, things get pretty wild between Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Brad Majors, Janet Weiss and the eccentric cast of characters at The Rocky Horror Show.

With Janet singing the words “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me,” Rocky showing off his fit physique and a floor show featuring just about everyone in fishnets, some may say it’s the most sexual show currently running on Broadway.

While “every single show has its own intimacy intricacies,” The Rocky Horror Show was “so liberating and freeing for the cast,” intimacy coordinator Ann James exclusively tells BroadwayWorld.

After years as an actor, director and producer, James began to learn about intimacy in 2018 and hasn’t stopped working as an intimacy coordinator ever since. Aside from Rocky Horror, she worked on this season’s The Imaginary Invalid and Much Ado About Nothing, and she has multiple credits — including the hit musical Hamilton — to her name.

“Actors having access to their own boundaries and consent is where I land when it comes to intimacy,” she explains. “Consent, when it’s taken away, doesn’t give the actor a lot of power. And I believe in empowering actors to make decisions about what happens to their bodies.”

When it came to creating a show like Rocky Horror, James says “there was a little bit of trepidation and timidity around the conversations toward the beginning,” but “once people understood that they could have boundaries and they could change things up as long as they communicated,” everything fell into place.

The popular Richard O’Brien musical is known for its risqué subject matter. When Brad and Janet get caught in a storm and stumble upon the home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, it’s not long before they strip down to their skivvies and let their inhibitions run wild.

But things started slow in the rehearsal room. “Toward the beginning of the rehearsal process, we all sit together, and we write what’s called Community Agreements,” James explains. “And some of the Community Agreements that came out were like, ‘I want to feel like I can be in charge of my body.’ ‘I feel really grounded when I’m considered with the choreography.’”

The cast members’ thoughts and feelings were taken into account so James could “hone the choreography that was custom-designed to that group of people,” she says.

Intimacy work begins with what she calls a “Boundary Exercise.”

“We do a boundary check-in at every rehearsal that intimacy is going to be used,” she says, explaining that the actors who have intimate text with one another work on eye contact as they step closer to one another, breathe together and talk about what places on the body are okay to touch.

These boundary exercises help set the tone for scenes like the one at the top of Act II, when Frank-N-Furter is flip-flopping between having fun with Brad and with Janet.

“We build the choreography, and then if a person is moving through it and something doesn’t feel quite right, they have every right to raise a hand and say, ‘Pause,’” says James. “It’s an open chain of communication between me, the director [and] the company members that are engaging in the physical activity so that we can all be on the same page so that there’s no what we call, ‘Oops, ouch, I’m sorry!’”

It’s important that intimate moments between cast members are choreographed in a manner so that “the intimacy flows through the actors in an organized way,” says James. “They know what they’re doing. There are no surprises for either one of the actors, and they have a check-in before each performance.”

After the rehearsal process is complete and the show is finally open, the stage manager typically oversees the production, including its intimacy call — what James describes as “a daily calibration of what’s going to happen for the audiences each night or each performance.”

As the intimacy coordinator, she can be called to come back in if an actor approaches stage management and asks for something to be reworked or adjusted.

If stage management has “an inkling that things have changed or showmances develop — maybe that lip-to-lip contact lasts five seconds more — they will call me in and go, ‘Can we just recalibrate this and make sure that the choreography stays the choreography, whether the feelings are changing or not?’”

“Intimacy coordinators are not the love police,” James insists. “I want people to fall in love, but I don’t want them to fall in love based on the choreography that they have because we know that, generally speaking, it doesn’t go well.”

James also notes that intimacy choreography can change when the company of the show changes. “The conversation stays open, it stays fluid,” she says, pointing out that just because the movement is the same, it doesn’t mean everyone’s “consent level” is the same. “Nothing is set in stone based on what has come before. Every new person that comes into those roles has a say in how that choreography rolls over their body.”

Over time, James points out, the choreography can become “better” and “richer” because of the trust and comfort developed between the actors. “Most of the shows that I have worked on, if [the cast] were brought together again, they would be so appreciative and adoring of one another because harm is reduced,” she says.

“There have been decades of people being abused and harassed in the intimacy moments because either directors have not paid attention or had one eye open, one eye closed [like], ‘Y’all, here’s a bottle of tequila — go make it work,’” James says.

Having intimate moments “outlined,” James says, is “really important for the longevity of our industry.”

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