"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: The Rocky Horror Cho! Margaret Cho Has Arrived on Broadway
Cho plays the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway.
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Comedy icon, actress, and trailblazer Margaret Cho joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a fabulous conversation about her legendary career, breaking boundaries, and stepping into the wonderfully wild world of The Rocky Horror Show!
From her groundbreaking sitcom All-American Girl to her unforgettable stand-up specials, film and television roles, and decades of LGBTQ+ advocacy, Margaret has never been afraid to speak her mind, challenge expectations, and make us laugh along the way.
We talk about the magic of Rocky Horror, the enduring power of its outrageous characters, and why this cult classic continues to connect with generations of audiences. Plus, Margaret shares stories from her incredible journey in entertainment, her love of performing, and what keeps her inspired after all these years.
It's bold, it's hilarious, it's unapologetically Margaret Cho — and you won't want to miss a minute!
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