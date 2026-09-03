Photos: Kevin McHale, Lorna Courtney, and More in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show recently welcomed new cast members including Lorna Courtney, Kevin McHale, Jimin Moon, George Salazar and Valentina. Plus, current “Phantom” Paul Soileau is playing the role of “Frank-N-Furter” through Thursday, September 10, prior to Jake Shears’ first performance. Check out all new photos of the cast below!

Singer, songwriter, actor & Grammy Award-nominee Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters; Kinky Boots; Cabaret) will join the production as “Frank-N-Furter” beginning on Friday, September 11, 2026. The complete current cast of The Rocky Horror Show includes: Lorna Courtney as “Janet,” Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Kevin McHale as “Brad,” Jimin Moon as “Rocky,” George Salazar as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The production is currently on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway.

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026 and opened officially to critical and audience acclaim on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway. The creative and design team includes: choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The production received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musial, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

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