Thanksgiving may have come and gone, but the festivities have continued into the weekend this year! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, rescheduled due to extreme weather, just marched through the streets of Manhattan, and nine Broadway casts were on hand to celebrate.

The 10-minute medley featured casts and performers from “The Book of Mormon,” “Chicago,” “Disney’s Aladdin,” “Hamilton,” “The Lost Boys,” “Rent,” “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show,” “Schmigadoon!” and “Wicked.” Introduced by multi-hyphenate Julianne Hough, it was arranged by Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (“Next to Normal") and creative producer Sarah O’Gleby (“2026 Tony Awards,” “Shucked”). Learn more about how the medley came together.