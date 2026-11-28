





Footage from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade captures the cast of Chicago performing “All That Jazz,” the opening number of the parade’s Broadway medley. Lissa deGuzman, who currently portrays Velma Kelly, led the performance alongside the Chicago ensemble. Check out the video!

The appearance was part of the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, presented as an All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration. Nine Broadway productions were featured in the musical medley, with each receiving approximately one minute to showcase its production.

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Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The Tony Award-winning revival is celebrating its 30th year on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre. It holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and the longest-running show currently playing on Broadway.

The current cast includes Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.

The company also recently appeared on Good Morning America, performing “All That Jazz,” “Roxie,” and “All I Care About Is Love.” BroadwayWorld previously shared additional footage highlighting recent performances by the Broadway cast.

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