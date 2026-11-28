





LJ Benet and Maria Wirries brought The Lost Boys to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of “Now, Forever,” staged atop a scaffolding tower during the Broadway segment. The pair represented the new Broadway musical, currently playing at the Palace Theatre. Check out the video!

Their appearance was part of the All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration, a medley featuring nine Broadway productions, each given approximately one minute to showcase their shows. The segment was created and choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby, with musical arrangements by Tom Kitt.

The Lost Boys is a new musical based on the 1987 Warner Bros. film, with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer. Directed by Michael Arden, the production features a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, with music and lyrics by The Rescues. Choreography is by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, with Ethan Popp serving as music supervisor.

Benet stars as Michael Emerson and Wirries as Star, alongside Shoshana Bean as Lucy Emerson, Ali Louis Bourzgui as David, and Benjamin Pajak as Sam Emerson.

The parade performance follows other recent promotional appearances for the musical, including Shoshana Bean’s performance of “Wild” on The View.

The Lost Boys won 4 Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), 11 Theatre Fans’ Choice Awards (including Best New Musical and Best Original Score), 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), the Clarence Derwent Award for most promising breakthrough performances of the season for Ali Louis Bourzgui, the Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, the Henry Hewes Design Award (Dane Laffrey), 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), and 2 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

The Lost Boys will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

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