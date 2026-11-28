





Ruben Santiago-Hudson reflects on the significance of being invited to direct August Wilson’s Seven Guitars in a new video released by Lincoln Center Theater. The revival is currently running at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out the video!

In the video, Santiago-Hudson describes himself as “extremely excited about the relationship that I'm starting with Lincoln Center Theater.” He explains that the invitation was especially meaningful given his respect for the people who approached him and his commitment to representing his community through his work. He recalls telling the theatre’s leadership that bringing his heart and soul to a production also meant bringing his community. Their response, he says, was that this was precisely why they wanted him to direct the play. He also discusses witnessing the institution enter a new chapter under its current leadership.

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Seven Guitars follows blues musician Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton as he tries to win back the woman he loves. The play is part of Wilson’s acclaimed Century Cycle. Santiago-Hudson previously earned a Tony Award for originating the role of Canewell in the play’s 1996 Broadway premiere.

The current revival stars Chanté Adams as Ruby, Russell Hornsby as Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, Kristolyn Lloyd as Vera, and Michael Potts as Red Carter. The cast also includes Roslyn Ruff as Louise, John Douglas Thompson as Hedley, and Daniel J. Watts as Canewell.

The production officially opened November 23 and has extended its engagement through January 17, 2027. BroadwayWorld’s review roundup features critics’ responses to the revival.

Free newsletter Get Broadway's biggest stories every morning News, casting, reviews and ticket deals, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone