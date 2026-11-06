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Photos: Margaret Cho Makes Broadway Debut as Narrator in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The cast currently features Jake Shears, Sherie Rene Scott, Lorna Courtney and more.

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You can now get a first look at five-time Grammy & Emmy Award-nominee Margaret Cho, making her Broadway debut as the "Narrator" in Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Jake Shears as "Frank-N-Furter, Margaret Cho as "Narrator", Lorna Courtney as "Janet", Amber Gray as "Riff Raff," Kevin McHale as "Brad", Jimin Moon as "Rocky", George Salazar as "Eddie/Dr. Scott", Sherie Rene Scott as "Magenta", Valentina as "Columbia" as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026, and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The production is now on sale through Sunday, May 30, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway. The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto "Albee" Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel, and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 


Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
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More on this show: Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA · 5/29/2026



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