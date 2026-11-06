When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Photos: Margaret Cho Makes Broadway Debut as Narrator in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
The cast currently features Jake Shears, Sherie Rene Scott, Lorna Courtney and more.
You can now get a first look at five-time Grammy & Emmy Award-nominee Margaret Cho, making her Broadway debut as the "Narrator" in Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.
The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Jake Shears as "Frank-N-Furter, Margaret Cho as "Narrator", Lorna Courtney as "Janet", Amber Gray as "Riff Raff," Kevin McHale as "Brad", Jimin Moon as "Rocky", George Salazar as "Eddie/Dr. Scott", Sherie Rene Scott as "Magenta", Valentina as "Columbia" as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau.
The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026, and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The production is now on sale through Sunday, May 30, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway. The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto "Albee" Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel, and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
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