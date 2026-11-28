In Broadway By Design, BroadwayWorld is exploring the creative process behind the season's most exciting productions, one show at a time. Today, we head to the Wild West with the creatives from Wanted—Scenic Designer Beowulf Boritt, Costume Designer Emilio Sosa, Lighting Designer Adam Honoré, Sound Designer Gareth Owen, Video & Projection Designer Stefania Bulbarella, and Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer J. Jared Janas.

How do you bring the American West to the Broadway stage without getting lost in the past? Set in 1893 Texas, Wanted tells the story of the Clarke sisters, who take their destinies into their own hands. With a contemporary score by Ross Baum and a story by Angelica Chéri, the musical reimagines the Western through a distinctly modern lens. For the show's six designers, that meant finding a balance between historical authenticity and artistic freedom.

Where did the design process begin? For Boritt, the world of Wanted begins to take shape before the first note is sung.

"The audience sees an 1893-style Wanted poster as they enter the auditorium, as if it’s been tacked to the ornate proscenium of the James Earl Jones Theatre. That poster opens and invites us into the story," he explained.

"The skeletal set for Wanted is the constrained world the Clarke sisters exist in. It’s a cotton barn, the remnants of a slave plantation. But despite the end of slavery, they are not quite free until they take control of their lives and chart their own dangerous course."

Rather than constructing elaborate scenery for each of the musical's many locations, Boritt and props designer Lauren Page Russell found ways to repurpose the remnants of that world. A collection of old chairs, benches, and crates becomes the building blocks for everything from trains to bedrooms to barrooms. The physical scenery works in tandem with Bulbarella's projections, a collaboration that began early in the design process.

For Bulbarella, the research began with historical artifacts.

"It started with a date and a place: 1893, Texas. I Wanted the audience to feel the real history the Clarke sisters were born into, so I spent a lot of time in online archives. Nineteenth-century stereoscopic cards of cotton fields became the seed of the opening. I fell in love with them as objects: the orange and yellow mounts, the double frames, the grunge texture."

In addition to antique Texas maps, weathered American flags, and period textiles, Bulbarella drew inspiration from classic Westerns, studying their expansive horizons, silhouetted riders, and the grain and flicker of old film. But another, decidedly more modern source of inspiration was equally important: the stadium concert.

"But then there is Ross Baum’s music, which is pure pop, rock concert energy. So I also looked at contemporary stadium tours, with LED walls, neon characteristics and bold gestures. My mood board was mostly horses, dust and heat: wild horses in orange sunset haze, red skies, film-burned suns and wide-open plains."

The result is a visual landscape in which centuries collide, with shifting colors and neon accents punctuating the beats of Baum's score.

Sosa took a similarly inventive approach to dressing the inhabitants of 1893 Texas, using historical research as a starting point rather than a rulebook.

"I Wanted to pay homage to the period, 1893, without it becoming a museum piece," he explained. "My costume choices are rooted in the silhouette of the time, but I Wanted to play with color and fabrics to enhance the actors' characters and have a little fun. If you look back at period research, it's mostly black-and-white photographs, but I know, in fact, the clothes were in color. What colors? We will never know for certain, which allowed me a few liberties."

For both Honoré and Janas, inspiration came from the musical's storytellers themselves—the Kinfolk, whose presence connects the past, present, and future.

"Wanted is told through the lens of the Kinfolk who invite the audience into the story," explained Honoré. "Every design choice is to honor the ancestors who have come before us and to usher in the future generations with a tale of being yourself."

Janas found his inspiration in a single line delivered at the beginning of the musical: "But you know how family stories do. So we believe it’s mostly true."

"This line tells us that the story and the characters aren’t exact and prescribed. This gave us a lot of room for interpretation of characters," he explained. "The other big inspiration came from the timelessness of the Kinfolk. These are past, present, and future Kinfolk—not simply present Kinfolk. That opened a whole world of possibilities for the hair design."

For Owen, the challenge of marrying the historical setting with a contemporary sensibility was an altogether different one. His inspiration came directly from the score.

"Listening to [Baum's] demos and indeed doing some of the workshops later in the process, I realised that we would need power, excitement, but also exceptional clarity," he explained. "The orchestrations and arrangements of music supervisor John Clancy are incredibly dense and sophisticated, but the words of our writer and lyricist Angelica Chéri are also of utmost importance. Luckily, we have some of the strongest singers on Broadway to deliver these lyrics combined with a killer orchestra."

What were the designers' biggest hurdles? For Boritt, one of the greatest challenges was finding a way to tell a sprawling story within the economic realities of producing a Broadway musical.

"I love a big extravagant set, but finding economical but artful solutions to an epic story is my job, and the cost of building scenery has doubled in the past ten years," he said.

The relative simplicity of the scenery, however, also afforded him an opportunity to embrace a piece of advice from legendary Broadway director Hal Prince.

"Hal Prince used to say to me, 'You want a lot of air. You want a lot of blank spaces in a musical. You want the audience to be complicit in the production—to fill in the blank spots. No two people will imagine the same wallpaper or furniture, but they’ll be participating.' And that’s a design touchstone for me, whether the set is extravagant or simple, and Wanted leans hard into the blank spaces that allow an audience to imagine, and that makes for exciting theatre!"

For Sosa, some of the most challenging elements of the design were not necessarily the ones that audiences would notice. Dressing performers in period clothing while accommodating the physical and vocal demands of a contemporary musical required careful consideration, beginning in the rehearsal room.

"This is a very challenging show both physically and vocally. For example, our ladies are all corseted. This constricts the amount of air you are able to inhale and how they move. That's why my team, along with our Director and Choreographer, insisted they have their corsets very early in the rehearsal process."

Even the performers' footwear presented its own set of challenges.

"For our men, the footwear is true to the location, Texas, so we put them in cowboy boots, not typical dance shoes, which changes how they walked and carried themselves. These seem like small details the audience will not pick on, but they enhance the actors' performance."

Meanwhile, keeping track of the musical's many characters and locations was a challenge for Honoré, who relied on color as a storytelling tool.

"The production covers many various locations while following multiple characters at the same time," he explained. "Color was instrumental in keeping these elements clear and concise to the audience."

Owen faced a similar challenge in the sonic world of the musical: how to make sure that audiences could absorb so much information at once. Interestingly, part of his solution involved taking sounds away.

"The biggest challenge on this project was the sheer quantity of information that needed to be delivered, so much so that I forgo almost any sound effects in the show, instead leaning into the opportunity for quiet when it arises," he explained. "With such rich and detailed orchestrations and musical compositions, it was sometimes a challenge to make space for each and every last word."

Owen credits sound operator Hannah Overton and the show's music team with helping to achieve that delicate balance between the power of the score and the clarity of the lyrics.

For Janas, the biggest obstacle was simply time. The intricacies of the Kinfolk's wigs made for a particularly demanding build.

"The Kinfolk wigs are quite complicated, and we needed every last second to complete the build. We were even making lots of adjustments to these particular wigs during all of tech. Time wasn’t our friend."

And for Bulbarella, who makes her Broadway musical design debut with Wanted, the scale of the production meant rethinking her own creative process.

"I’d designed musicals before, but never one with video running from beginning to end across a two-hour-plus show. That changes everything about the scale of the work: the amount of content, the number of cues, and the consistency it takes to carry one visual world through an entire evening."

Accustomed to working with smaller teams in the Off-Broadway and regional theatre spaces, Bulbarella found herself overseeing a larger group of artists, animators, programmers, and associates. Learning to delegate while maintaining a cohesive visual language became one of the most rewarding aspects of the experience.

"It took me a few days to understand the new dynamics: how to divide the work, how to keep everyone’s content speaking the same visual language, and how to step back from making every frame myself and focus on the big picture," she explained.

"Once that clicked, the team became the show’s greatest strength. Every person brought something I couldn’t have made alone, and the design is much richer because of it."

Wanted is running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Photos courtesy of Wanted