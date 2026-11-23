Rosie O'Donnell is heading back out on a strange journey! She will return to The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway in January. The entertainment icon will step back into the role of the 'Narrator' on January 12.

O'Donnell briefly took on the role in October, filling in for Rachel Dratch while she was on a temporary leave. Margaret Cho currently plays the role, taking her final bow at Studio 54 on Sunday, January 10, 2027.

"I'm going home," she posted on TikTok, announcing her return to the show with a series of photos from her debut performance in October.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently also includes Jake Shears as "Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as "Janet", Amber Gray as "Riff Raff," Kevin McHale as "Brad", Jimin Moon as "Rocky", George Salazar as "Eddie/Dr. Scott", Sherie Rene Scott as "Magenta", Valentina as "Columbia" as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau.

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026, and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The production is now on sale through Sunday, May 30, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway.

The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto "Albee" Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel, and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

Rosie O'Donnell is a multi-Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, author and talk show trailblazer known for her razor wit and magnetic stage presence. She was most recently seen at the Daryl Roth Theatre Off-Broadway where she performed her one-woman show Common Knowledge to twelve sold-out audiences and as the highest rated summer guest host of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'. Through the years, Rosie has been heavily involved in the world of theatre, both on and off-stage, appearing on Broadway in productions including Grease and Fiddler on the Roof. She has hosted the Tony Awards three times, earning an Emmy Award in the process. At the 2014 Tony Awards, she was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her substantial contribution to humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations. Rosie has long been an advocate for a number of causes including LGBTQ+ rights, adoption, mental health awareness, and gun control. In 2003, she founded Rosie's Theater Kids, a non-profit arts education organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children through the arts.

Rosie was the host of the groundbreaking Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996-2002 which left a memorable mark on American television and a regular co-host on The View between 2006 and 2015, often demonstrating her passionate advocacy for causes close to her heart. Rosie also hosted The Rosie Show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, as well as Rosie Radio on Sirius XM. Throughout her career, Rosie has taken on an eclectic range of roles, starring in films such as A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle and The Flintstones, and countless television roles on shows including 'And Just Like That', 'SMILF', 'Nip/Tuck' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'. She produced and starred in the Emmy nominated HBO documentary All Aboard!. In addition to comedy, film and television, and philanthropy, Rosie has authored two memoirs, Find Me and Celebrity Detox. Since relocating to Ireland in 2025, she has continued her philanthropic efforts through her support of As | Am, Ireland's autism charity as well as notable LGBTQ+ charitable organizations.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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