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Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The cast performs "Science Fiction Double Feature," "Time Warp," "Over at the Frankenstein Place," and more.

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The cast of Richard O'Brien's 'The Rocky Horror Show' traveled to Washington DC to perform a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. Watch the video, featuring the cast of the hit Broadway revival now running at Studio 54.

The performance features Anania performing "Science Fiction Double Feature," Lorna Courtney, Kevin McHale, and Andres Quintero performing "Over at the Frankenstein Place," George Salazar singing "Hot Patootie," Jake Shears performing "I'm Going Home," and the cast performing "The Time Warp."

Also performing in the concert is Jimin Moon, Renée Albulario, Boy Radio, Preston Perez, Star Quezon, Larkin Reilly, and Paul Soileau.

The legendary rock-'n'-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including 'Dammit Janet,' 'Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,' 'Hot Patootie' and of course, 'Time Warp,' the party floor-filler.

Tickets for the critically and widely-acclaimed musical have been extended twice since the show opened, and are currently on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway.

Buy Tickets to The Rocky Horror Show

More on this show: Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA · 5/29/2026



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