



Margaret Cho is finally making her Broadway debut, and she's doing it in a show that has been close to her heart for decades. The award-winning comedian, actress, and activist is currently starring as the Narrator in Sam Pinkleton's production of The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54. She recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss her lifelong love of the musical, the importance of its message, and the thrill of joining the Broadway community.

"It's incredible. This show is a dream. I've been obsessed with the show since I was a child. And so to actually realize the dream of stepping into it, it's phenomenal," Cho shared. "And my great pleasure is doing it, but also getting to watch it. That's the best."

For Cho, The Rocky Horror Show is much more than a beloved musical. Having first discovered the cult classic as a child, she credits it with providing a sense of belonging and acceptance during her formative years.

"It's profoundly important, I think, to queer people," she explained. "For me, my queer history, when other people are a fan of it, when other kids are a fan of it, you know you're safe with them, as a queer kid. So as somebody who has been bullied and had a pretty rough upbringing around my queerness, this show is a safe haven. And I think this is the same for many, many people."

Now, as she takes the stage alongside a company of Broadway veterans, Cho is finding herself in awe of the talent surrounding her. Despite more than four decades in show business, she admits that the experience has given her a newfound appreciation for the magic of live theatre.

"Some celebrities are made by editing and algorithms. These are gods," she said of her fellow performers. "When you buy a ticket to Broadway, you are given an invitation to the pantheon and you can actually be in the presence of royalty, not just royalty, divinity. It's serious. It's a big deal. So I'm honored just to be there."

Watch the full interview with Margaret Cho as she discusses stepping into the iconic production, working with director Sam Pinkleton, navigating the audience's famous call-outs, and much more!

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone