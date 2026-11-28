





Footage from the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade captures the cast of Wicked performing “Defying Gravity” on 34th Street as part of an all-star Broadway medley. Check out the video!

The musical brought the segment to a close following its introduction by Julianne Hough, who presented the 10-minute showcase as the “All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration.” Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn performed the iconic number as Elphaba and Glinda, with Elphaba’s signature black cape billowing during the performance.

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Wicked was one of nine Broadway productions featured in the medley, which featured musical arrangements by Tom Kitt. The other shows included The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, The Rocky Horror Show, and Schmigadoon!, with each production receiving approximately one minute in the spotlight.

The 100th parade was postponed for the first time in its history after a powerful storm struck New York City on Thanksgiving Day. The celebration was rescheduled for the following Saturday.



BroadwayWorld previously covered the cast’s appearance on Good Morning America, where they performed “What Is This Feeling?”

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