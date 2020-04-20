Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Ron Vodicka and Paul Davis

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

The Lion King's PSM Ron Vodicka and Calleri Casting 's Paul Davis talk about growing up together in the theatre world of San Diego, along with the host Brad Bradley . Talking points include that if you want to do this, take all of the skills you have and cobble a career in the business. If you're focusing on what's bringing you joy, it's gonna provide opportunity. You never know what relationship is the one that will determine your future happiness. Be aware that there is an intersection of art and commerce, that satisfaction is achieved when you feel like you're contributing the most and explore it all with curiously and joy.





