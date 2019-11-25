Exclusive Photo Flash: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience in THE FOUR SEASONS

Chase Brock, the contemporary choreographer behind Broadway's recent cult-hit production Be More Chill and the Artistic Director of New York City based contemporary dance company The Chase Brock Experience, announced that his acclaimed 2008 evening-length production The Four Seasons, will play a strictly limited engagement just in time for the Thanksgiving and holiday seasons. This evening-length dance narrative will play a strictly limited 21-performance engagement at New York City's Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, Located between 9th & 10th Avenues) beginning Thursday, November 21 and concluding on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

The Four Seasons, a dance theater narrative conceived, directed and choreographed by Chase Brock, made its world premiere at Joyce SoHo in May 2008. A 60-minute work set to Antonio Vivaldi's Le quattro stagioni and punctuated with original weather reports written by playwright David Zellnik, The Four Seasons imagines an American community in the not-too-distant future, as the practical reality of climate change seeps in and the people adapt as best they can, shedding layer after layer as Roz G, an increasingly frantic cable news weather anchor attempts to preside over the chaos.

The Four Seasons will feature scenic and costume design by Dane Laffrey (Tony Award winning revival of Once On This Island), and lighting design by Tony Award-winner Tyler Micoleau (The Band's Visit).

The Four Seasons is danced by Jane Abbott, Chloë Campbell, Kendrick D. Carter, Kassandra Cruz, Lyric Danae, Kory Geller, David Hochberg, Yukiko Kashiki, Honza Pelichovský, Emmy Spaar and J.P. Viernes.

Tickets for The Four Seasons are available for purchase starting Wednesday, October 23 from as little as $17.25, including a $2.25 theatre restoration charge. Tickets can purchased online at www.telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200 or at the Theatre Row Box Office.

Theatre Row is a program of non-profit Building for the Arts NY, Inc. BFA presents vibrant arts initiatives to communities and neighborhoods, elevating people and places to serve their greatest purpose. www.bfany.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You