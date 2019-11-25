Exclusive Photo Flash: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience in THE FOUR SEASONS
Chase Brock, the contemporary choreographer behind Broadway's recent cult-hit production Be More Chill and the Artistic Director of New York City based contemporary dance company The Chase Brock Experience, announced that his acclaimed 2008 evening-length production The Four Seasons, will play a strictly limited engagement just in time for the Thanksgiving and holiday seasons. This evening-length dance narrative will play a strictly limited 21-performance engagement at New York City's Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, Located between 9th & 10th Avenues) beginning Thursday, November 21 and concluding on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
The Four Seasons, a dance theater narrative conceived, directed and choreographed by Chase Brock, made its world premiere at Joyce SoHo in May 2008. A 60-minute work set to Antonio Vivaldi's Le quattro stagioni and punctuated with original weather reports written by playwright David Zellnik, The Four Seasons imagines an American community in the not-too-distant future, as the practical reality of climate change seeps in and the people adapt as best they can, shedding layer after layer as Roz G, an increasingly frantic cable news weather anchor attempts to preside over the chaos.
The Four Seasons will feature scenic and costume design by Dane Laffrey (Tony Award winning revival of Once On This Island), and lighting design by Tony Award-winner Tyler Micoleau (The Band's Visit).
The Four Seasons is danced by Jane Abbott, Chloë Campbell, Kendrick D. Carter, Kassandra Cruz, Lyric Danae, Kory Geller, David Hochberg, Yukiko Kashiki, Honza Pelichovský, Emmy Spaar and J.P. Viernes.
Tickets for The Four Seasons are available for purchase starting Wednesday, October 23 from as little as $17.25, including a $2.25 theatre restoration charge. Tickets can purchased online at www.telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200 or at the Theatre Row Box Office.
Theatre Row is a program of non-profit Building for the Arts NY, Inc. BFA presents vibrant arts initiatives to communities and neighborhoods, elevating people and places to serve their greatest purpose. www.bfany.org.
Photo Credit: Rosalie O'Connor
JP Viernes, David Hochberg and Jane Abbott
Yukiko Kashiki, Kendrick D Carter, Honza Pelichovsky, Jane Abbott and Chloe Campbell
JP Viernes and Honza Pelichovsky
Honza Pelichovsky, Yukiko Kashiki, Jane Abbott, Tracy Shen, Kassandra Cruz and David Hochberg
Yukiko Kashiki, JP Viernes and Honza Pelichovsky
Chloe Campbell and Jane Abbott
Michael Bishop, Kendrick D Carter, Yukiko Kashiki and Jane Abbott
Jane Abbott, Kassandra Cruz, Yukiko Kashiki, Sarah Bowden, Honza Pelichovsky and Kendrick D Carter
The Chase Brock Experience
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!... (read more)
AIDA Revival Will Get Developmental Lab in Spring 2020, with Schele Williams and Camille A. Brown at the Helm
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, rumors have been circulating around a revival of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, which might result in a nationa... (read more)
How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!
In just under a week, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City... (read more)
6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Photos From Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Playhouse
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella began performances November 20, 2019, for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Paper Mill Play... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Will Celebrate BEETLEJUICE New Vinyl Edition with Exclusive In-Store Signing and Performance
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS will celebrate the vinyl release of Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording with an exclusive in-store ... (read more)