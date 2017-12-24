BC/EFA
Exclusive Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Turns Yule of Rock for Carols For A Cure!

Dec. 24, 2017  

Exclusive Photo Coverage: SCHOOL OF ROCK Turns Yule of Rock for Carols For A Cure!The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of School of Rock as they record their track, "Yule of Rock."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Becky Gulsvig, Justin Collette and Jersey Sullivan

Becky Gulsvig, Justin Collette and Jersey Sullivan

Cory Logan, John Allyn, Ruth Righi, Ellie Kim, Sophia Eleni Kekllas and Olivia Chun

Rachel Katzke, Michael Cascetta, Zachary Zwelling, Cory Logan, Levi Buksbazen, John Allyn and Sophia Eleni Kekllas

From the Cast of School of Rock-Justin Collette, Becky Gulsvig, Michael Cascetta, Cory Logan, Gabrielle Greene, Ellie Kim, Ruth Righi, Sophia Eleni Kekllas, Olivia Chun, John Allyn, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling, Rachel Katzke

From the Cast of School of Rock-Justin Collette, Becky Gulsvig, Michael Cascetta, Cory Logan, Gabrielle Greene, Ellie Kim, Ruth Righi, Sophia Eleni Kekllas, Olivia Chun, John Allyn, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling, Rachel Katzke

Ellie Kim, Zachary Zwelling and Levi Buksbazen

Justin Collette

Ruth Righi, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling and Ellie Kim

John Allyn and Rachel Katzke

Sophia Eleni Kekllas and Cory Logan

Michael Cascetta, Walden Sullivan, Gabrielle Greene and Olivia Chun

From the Cast of School of Rock-Michael Cascetta, Cory Logan, Gabrielle Greene, Ellie Kim, Ruth Righi, Sophia Eleni Kekllas, Olivia Chun, John Allyn, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling, Rachel Katzke and Walden Sullivan

From the Cast of School of Rock-Becky Gulsvig conducting Michael Cascetta, Cory Logan, Gabrielle Greene, Ellie Kim, Ruth Righi, Sophia Eleni Kekllas, Olivia Chun, John Allyn, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling, Rachel Katzke and Walden Sullivan

From the Cast of School of Rock-Justin Collette, Becky Gulsvig, Michael Cascetta, Cory Logan, Gabrielle Greene, Ellie Kim, Ruth Righi, Sophia Eleni Kekllas, Olivia Chun, John Allyn, Levi Buksbazen, Zachary Zwelling, Rachel Katzke and Walden Sullivan

Becky Gulsvig, Justin Collette and the kids listening to the recording

Michael Cascetta and Levi Buksbazen

Justin Collette

Justin Collette

Justin Collette

Justin Collette

Michael Cascetta

Gabrielle Greene

Ellie Kim

Ruth Righi

Sophia Eleni Kekllas

Olivia Chun

John Allyn

Zachary Zwelling

Rachel Katzke

Walden Sullivan

Levi Buksbazen

Cory Logan

