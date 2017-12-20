BC/EFA
Dec. 20, 2017  

Exclusive Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q Counts Down the 12 Days of Christmas on Carols For A Cure!The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of Avenue Q as they record their track, "The 12 Days of Christmas."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Michael Liscio, Jr.

Rod and Ben Durocher

Rod

Rod and Ben Durocher

Kerri Brackin

Kerri Brackin

Danielle K. Thomas

Danielle K. Thomas

Nick Kohn

Nick Kohn

Nicky and Jason Jacoby

Nicky and Jason Jacoby

Mrs. Thistletwat and Stacie Bond

Mrs. Thistletwat and Stacie Bond

Trekkie Monster and Jason Jacoby

Trekkie Monster and Jason Jacoby

Lucy T. Slut and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Lucy T. Slut and Elizabeth Ann Berg

Bad Idea Bear and Jed Resnick

Bad Idea Bear and Jed Resnick

The Bad Idea Bears with Jed Resnick and Kerri Brackin

