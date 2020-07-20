Exclusive: Norm Lewis Sings 'Impossible Dream' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.
Norm Lewis' performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.
BUY TICKETS
Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Lewis singing 'Impossible Dream' below!
In addition, check out a clip of the next winner of The Seth Sing-Off, Colin Sutherland!
Norm Lewis was recently seen in the NBC television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper. He recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway. He has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis: Who Am I?, and New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Diane Reeves, as well as American Voices with Renée Fleming and the PBS Special First You Dream - The Music of Kander & Ebb.
On television, Norm Lewis can be seen recurring in the VH1 series, Daytime Divas, also alongside Vanessa Williams. His additional television credits include Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal. Mr. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End he has appeared as Javert in Les Misérables and Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS. Off-Broadway Mr. Lewis has performed in Dessa Rose (Drama Desk nomination, AUDELCO Award), Shakespeare in the Park's The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous, and A New Brain. His regional credits include Porgy in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (A.R.T.), Ragtime, Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Holliday), First You Dream, Sweeney Todd, and The Fantasticks. On film Mr. Lewis can be seen in the newly released drama, Magnum Opus, and has appeared in Winter's Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
R&H Movie Night to Feature CINDERELLA Starring Julie Andrews
R&H Movie Night will continue on Friday, July 24 with a live viewing party of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the classic 1957 film starring Acade...
Bill Timms, Noted Broadway Talent Agent, Has Passed Away at 62
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a man whose name may have never appeared on a credits page, but whose presence had a pronounced impact ...
Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, and Krystal Joy Brown Will Lead Hallmark Holiday Movies This Season
Hallmark Channel has announced its Countdown to Christmas holiday movie schedule, which will include 23 new films airing from October 23 through Chris...
GLEE Creators Pen Touching Tribute to Naya Rivera and Reveal Plans For a College Fund For Her Son
Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have written a touching tribute to Naya Rivera, who passed away at age 33 after boating with h...
How You Can Help Save Un-Employed Artists on Broadway and Beyond
As Broadway artists buckle down for an extended period of unemployment, many arts workers around the country prepare for the same bumpy road. Just las...