Exclusive: Listen to 'Never Fly Away' From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING OBC Recording

Maybe Happy Ending: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be available in streaming and digital formats, Friday, March 14. The CD, which will be released on Friday, May 16, and the vinyl edition, which is due on Friday, June 13, will be available for pre-order. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to a debut track: “Never Fly Away” featuring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. Listen here!
Both the CD and the vinyl will include liner notes from Grammy nominated songwriter Stephen Trask, a synopsis, color production photography, and complete lyrics. The album – which preserves the new romantic musical comedy’s score by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park – is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, Will Aronson, and Hue Park.
Maybe Happy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.