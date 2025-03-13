Exclusive: Listen to 'Never Fly Away' From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING OBC Recording

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Maybe Happy Ending: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be available in streaming and digital formats, Friday, March 14. The CD, which will be released on Friday, May 16, and the vinyl edition, which is due on Friday, June 13, will be available for pre-order. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to a debut track: “Never Fly Away” featuring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. Listen here!