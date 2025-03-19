Exclusive: Inside THE DIRTY DUTCHESS with Andréa Burns, Darius de Haas and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over the weekend, Empire Training Center for the Arts presented The Dirty Dutchess- an evening of vaudeville, burlesque and Broadway, at The Chance Theater. The special event was headlined by Andréa Burns and Darius de Haas, with additional performances from burlesque performer Qualms Galore, harmonica virtuoso Jiayi He, drag performer and emcee Madame Vivien V, hula hooping sensation Pinkie Special, yoyo performer and juggler Justin Weber, and tarot reader Calley Nelson.

The Dirty Dutchess was hosted by Kaitlin Hopkins and Frank Castella, Jr., with artistic direction by award winning NYC-based director Peter Flynn. The evening featured a menu of desserts created by NYC-based pastry chef Adrienne Odom.

The Dirty Dutchess was conceived as a celebration of The Chance Theater’s history. Originally called The Dutchess Theater when it opened in 1912, the venue operated as a vaudeville house for many years and earned the nickname “The Dirty Dutchess” among audiences of the time.

Empire Training Center for the Arts is a new not-for-profit workforce development initiative at the historic Chance Theater in the City of Poughkeepsie. Co-founded by veteran arts leaders Trish Santini and Frank Butler, ETCA offers a 10-month, 3-day-a-week workforce program designed for adults to build meaningful careers backstage in live entertainment and performing arts events. Graduates from the program receive guaranteed placement in a paid position at the conclusion of the program. No prior experience is required and applications are open to all adults ages 18 and up who have received a high school diploma or GED. Applications are open now through February 28, with classes starting in May 2025.

Photo Credit: Celese Lindsey (unless otherwise noted)