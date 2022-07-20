Exclusive: Get a First Listen to Beth Malone's 'I Ain't Down Yet' From THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN Studio Recording

She ain't down yet! Brought to you by the Transport Group's award-winning production in conjunction with Music Theatre International, this studio recording of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, will be available everywhere, digitally, Friday, July 22nd. The Unsinkable Molly Brown features Meredith Willson's original score and lyrics plus unknown gems from Willson's trunk, with a new book and added lyrics by Dick Scanlan, and liner notes by Luis Miranda. The album was recorded on December 12, 2021.

Get a first listen to Beth Malone singing 'I Ain't Down Yet' here!

The Unsinkable Molly Brown is produced by Michael Croiter, Michael Rafter, and Dick Scanlan. The album features orchestrations by Larry Hochman and additional orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Bruce Coughlin. Meredith Willson's music adaptation was provided by Michael Rafter. The album is recorded by Andy Manganello. Music coordination by Joey Chancey, music preparation by Howard Begun. Music assistance by Nick Stephens with Jill Dell'Abate as Production Manager. Script supervision, Covid compliance, and production assistance by Stephanie Prugh. The recording was mixed and edited by Michael Croiter at Yellow Sound Lab, New York, N.Y., and mastered by Michael Fossenkemper, Turtle Tone Mastering, New York, NY. The album was recorded at Power Station at Berklee, New York, NY. MTI is the exclusive licensor for the performance rights to The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

The Transport Group's cast featured on the album includes Tony Award Nominee Beth Malone, David Aron Damane, Whitney Bashor, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Alex Gibson, Paolo Montalban, Paula Leggett Chase, Lauryn Ciardullo, Karl Josef Co, Kaitlyn Davidson, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Halling, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Keven Quillon, and CoCo Smith.

The band is under the direction of Joey Chancey. Featuring Meg Zervoulis on acoustic piano and synth, Suzy Perelman on violin, Joe Wallace on upright bass, Micah Burgess on arch top, steel string, banjo, and mandolin. John Skinner appears on alto saxophone, clarinet, flute, and piccolo, and Justin Vance on flute, clarinet, bass clarinet, and tenor saxophone. Rounding out the band is Jami Dauber on trumpet and flugelhorn, Alex Jeun on tenor and bass trombone, and Barbara Merjan on percussions and drums.

Track List:

1. I Ain't Down Yet (Molly, Vincenzo, Arthur, Erich, William, Miners)

2. The Wonderful Plan (Molly, Julia)

3. Just Becuz (Vincenzo, Erich, Arthur, Company)

4. I've A'ready Started In (J.J., Vincenzo, Erich, Arthur)

5. Dancing to the Saddle Rock (Orchestra)

6. Belly Up to the Bar, Boys (Molly, Arthur, Erich, Vincenzo, Julia, J.J., Company)

7. I've A'ready Started In - Reprise (Vincenzo)

8. I'll Never Say No/My Own Brass Bed (J.J., Molly)

9. He's My Friend (Arthur, Vincenzo, Erich, Baby Doe, Tabor, Company)

10. Are You Sure? (Molly, J.J., Tabor, Baby Doe, Company)

11. Act One Finale (Molly, J.J.)

12. Beautiful People of Denver / The Sacred 36 (Molly, J.J., Louise Sneed-Hill, Company)

13. Share the Luck / He's My Friend - Reprise (Molly, Company)

14. I'd Like to Change Everything About You (J.J., Molly)

15. Cuppa Tea (Julia, Molly, Louise Sneed-Hill, Sacred 36 Ladies)

16. If We Can-Can (Maud, Women)

17. The Dolce Trio

Dolce Far Niente (The Dolce Trio)

The Same Little Chapel (J.J.)

I May Never Fall in Love With You (Molly)

18. Wait for Me (Molly)

19. Share the Luck - Reprise (Molly, Company)

20. Exit Music (Orchestra)

21. Bonus Track: Colorado My Home

About The Unsinkable Molly Brown

The Transport Group production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown won the 2020 Off-Broadway Award for Best Revival, and was Drama Desk-nominated. It was in the middle of its critically acclaimed run at Abrons Arts Center in New York City when the COVID shutdown happened. The reworked version of Meredith Willson's Molly Brown stars Tony Award nominee Beth Malone in the title role with David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon) as JJ, Whitney Bashor (MJ: The Musical) as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Erich, and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures) as Arthur. This version of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, seen regionally in Denver, Colorado, and St. Louis, Missouri, has music and lyrics by Willson (The Music Man), with additional songs from his catalog, and a new book (based on the original by Richard Morris) and new lyrics by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture). The music is adapted by Michael Rafter (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and the production is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, The Pajama Game). The musical tells "the rags-to-riches story of Margaret 'Molly' Brown-a turn-of-the-century hero of the underdog, champion of women's rights, fighter for labor rights, advocate of immigration reform-and, most famously, a survivor of the Titanic disaster." But Brown is also a progressive woman, rejecting her fate in a world run by men.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form. MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide. MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students. MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).

MORE ABOUT BROADWAY RECORDS:

Broadway Records is the leading, Grammy® winning record label dedicated to releasing the most popular and current Broadway cast recordings, as well as preserving legacy musical theatre and theatre vocalists' repertoire. Under the leadership of Broadway Records' president and founder Van Dean, recent releases include the New Off-Broadway Cast Recording of ASSASSINS, the New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, Or Change, If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown Holiday Album, Grammy® Nominated Burt Bacharach & Stephen Sater's Some Lovers, Grammy® Nominated Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, The Lehman Trilogy, Randy Rainbow's A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Legacy: Two Song Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple, the Tony Award® winning and Grammy® nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" as well as solo albums from Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, Kyle Taylor Parker, and many more. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Robbie Rozelle, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz, and many others. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the "Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love", "We Are The World" by Broadway United and "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. www.BroadwayRecords.com