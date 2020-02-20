Exclusive: Gavin Creel Teases New Show With Sara Bareilles!

Gavin Creel is the first star to appear on a new weekly podcast, launched today by concert producers Club 11 London and William J Connolly. On the show, Creel teases an exciting new project with Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, currently his co-star in the West End production of Waitress.

Of working again with Bareilles, Creel announces on the podcast: "I'm going to say it here that we are going to do a new show together. We're just crafting what it's going to be but we're going to play opposite each other in a new show. I'm excited!" So are we!

The podcast was recorded exclusively backstage at London's Adelphi Theatre, where Creel currently stars as Dr Pomatter in Waitress. He discusses his hugely successful career with host William J Connolly on the debut episode.

eleven, a new arts and theatre podcast, will bring the biggest stars and creatives together in one place to discuss life in the arts.

Producer and host of eleven William J Connolly said: "I'm thrilled to launch eleven today with a stage superstar like Gavin Creel. His performances in The Book of Mormon and Hello, Dolly! won him an Olivier and Tony Award, and his career has inspired an entire generation of people to fall in love with theatre. It therefore seems only fitting that he was the first person I sat down with for this debut season."

On the launch of eleven, producer Darren Bell for Club 11 London said: "eleven is set to dive deep into the work of some of the biggest names in our industry, and allow us to hear directly from them about the work that has and still is shaping the landscape of theatre today.

"For the last five years, Club 11 London has been bringing huge musical theatre and crossover talent to the London stage. Now we are embarking on bringing the same talent directly to your ears - wherever you might be! I can't wait to share them with you over the coming months."

eleven is released every Thursday and you can listen to the full episode with Gavin Creel now via Apple Podcasts, Spoty, or directly at club11.london/eleven





