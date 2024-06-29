Everything You Need to Know About CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jellicle moon is shining bright downtown this summer. That's because Cats: The Jellicle Ball has arrived at PAC NYC and audiences and critics can't get enough of this exciting new adaptation. What makes this Cats different from the iconic original? Let's break it down...

How is Cats: The Jellicle Ball different?

This version of Cats is a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. This version is inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world.

Additionally, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is staged as an immersive competition with all new Ballroom and club beats (with a live DJ positioned in the space), runway ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover. Cast members utilize the entire performance space, often interacting with the audience and moving through the aisles of the house.

What is "Ballroom Culture" and how does it apply to Cats?

Ballroom culture originated in New York City in the 1980s within the LGBTQ+ community, particularly among African American and Latino individuals, and centered around "houses" that act as familial units. These houses provide support and mentorship to members who compete in extravagant events known as balls. Participants, or "children," showcase their skills in categories like voguing and runway walks, judged by community elders. Ballroom culture has influenced mainstream fashion, music, and dance, offering a platform for LGBTQ+ individuals of color to express resilience and creativity in the face of societal marginalization. The culture is captured in the cult favorite 1990 documentary "Paris Is Burning" and has been celebrated in shows like "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Pose".

In Cats, a tribe of cats comes together one night at the Jellicle Ball to make the "Jellicle choice" by deciding which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer to be reborn into a new Jellicle life. Throughout the story, new cats are introduced as contenders for the ultimate honor- a decision made by patriarch Old Deuteronomy at the end of the show.

These worlds combine in Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

Are the characters actual cats like in the orignal musical?

Unlike the original version of Cats, in which the actors all portray real cats, the characters in Cats: The Jellicle Ball are human people. Characters names and song lyrics, which frequently reference cats and their feline behaviors, remain unchanged, and the actors are not dressed like cats, nor do they act like cats. Imagine the story of Cats, but instead of literal cats, the characters are fierce performers competing in a ball.

Is Cats: The Jellicle Ball the full musical Cats?

Yes. Cats: The Jellicle Ball is not just a spoof of or nod to Cats, but is the musical performed in full. Every song in the score (with the exception of "Growltiger's Last Stand" and "The Awefull Battle of the Pekes and the Pollicles") is fully sung through by the cast.

The iconic choreography of Cats, made famous by Gillian Lynne in 1981 and recreated in the 2016 Broadway revival, is not included in Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Instead, movement made famous by the Ballroom scene it utilized, including voguing and runway walks.

Who is behind this new concept?

The production features direction by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, and choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

The creative team also features Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Qween Jean (Costume Design), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Brittany Bland (Projection Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair/Wig Design), William Waldrop (Music Supervision and Music Direction), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Trevor Holder (Beats Arrangement), Capital Kaos (Ballroom Consultant), Josephine Kearns (Dramaturg & Gender Consultant), X Casting/ Victor Vazquez CSA, and Sujotta R. Pace CSA (Casting).

Is Cats: The Jellicle Ball running on Broadway?

No. Cats: The Jellicle Ball is the first production to play at Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC), located in the Financial District.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball is running at PAC NYC now through Sunday, August 11, 2024.