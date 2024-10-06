What We Know So Far About MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown's MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL, is coming to Broadway in 2025. What do we know so far about the new musical?

The story is adapted from the 1994 non-fiction book by John Berendt, which was a Pulitzer-Prize finalist and on the New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks. The book was adapted into a 1997 film, directed and produced by Clint Eastwood. It starred John Cusack and Kevin Spacey and featured a screenplay by John Lee Hancock.

A musicalized version of the story has been years in the making. In 2014 it was reported that Alfred Uhry was working on a book for a version that would feature the musical catalog of Johnny Mercer. An Early reading was directed by Rob Ashford and led by Tony Goldwyn. Almost a decade later, in early 2023, a workshop was held, again with Ashford at the helm, for a version featuring new music by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and a book by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee and Pulitzer Finalist Taylor Mac.

This version of the show had its world premiere at Chicago's Goodman Theatre in July 2024. The production was critically acclaimed, and extended. Check out what the critics had to say!

The cast of the Chicago production was led by Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee as The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes. They were joined by Lance Roberts as Bobby Lewis; Austin Colby as Danny Hansford; Bailee Endebrock as Corrine Strong; Shanel Bailey as Lavella Cole; Jessica Molaskey as Alma Knox Carter; Brianna Buckley as Minerva; Mary Ernster as Serena Barnes; McKinley Carter as Vera Strong; and more.

Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil — which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever.

Casting for Broadway has not yet been announced.

The Broadway production creative team will include sets by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, costumes by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Olivier- and Tony Award-winning designer Neil Austin and Jamie Platt, and sound design by AUDELCO Award-winner Jon Weston. General Management is Bespoke Theatricals. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin CSA. The pridyction will again be directed by Ashford, with choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres.

Production dates and theatre have not yet been announced.