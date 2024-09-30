Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown's MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL Will Open on Broadway in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL, the new musical from Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown, is headed to Broadway next year! Adapted from the non-fiction book by John Berendt, the musical will debut on Broadway in 2025 following a critically acclaimed, extended run at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL is written by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee and Pulitzer Finalist Taylor Mac, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres and directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford.

Adapted from John Berendt’s 1994 non-fiction book and a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on the New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks, the new musical had its world premiere at The Goodman Theatre in July. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil — which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever.

Check out photos from the Chicago production here and read the reviews here!

“When I took my seat at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago last July to watch, for the first time, a full production of the Midnight musical, I had pen and notebook in hand, poised to jot down comments in the dark,” said John Berendt. “After 20 minutes I realized I hadn't written a word. I'd been captivated by Jason Robert Brown's imaginative score, Taylor Mac's ingenious rendering of the (admittedly) complicated 388-page book, Tanya Birl

Torres's supple choreography and Rob Ashford's resourceful and energetic shaping of it all in Christopher Oram's enchanting and right-on-target sets. So, I just sat back and enjoyed the show.”

The award-winning creative team includes sets by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, costumes by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Olivier- and Tony Award-winning designer Neil Austin and Jamie Platt, and sound design by AUDELCO Award-winner Jon Weston. General Management is Bespoke Theatricals. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin CSA.

Dates and casting will be announced at a later date. The cast of the Chicago production was led by Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee as The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes. They were joined by Lance Roberts as Bobby Lewis; Austin Colby as Danny Hansford; Bailee Endebrock as Corrine Strong; Shanel Bailey as Lavella Cole; Jessica Molaskey as Alma Knox Carter; Brianna Buckley as Minerva; Mary Ernster as Serena Barnes; McKinley Carter as Vera Strong; and more.