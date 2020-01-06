Every Voice Choirs presents Peace Seekers VIII: LOVE, an intergenerational celebration of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all who have dedicated their lives to the quest for justice and peace.

Singers from The Every Voice Children's Choirs are joined by The Teachers College Community Choir in a diverse array of repertoire including "What the World Needs Now is Love," "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," and "Prayer of the Children." Saturday, 1/25 at 7 pm at Merkin Concert Hall at The Kaufman Music Center.

More info at i??https:/www.everyvoicechoirs.org/peaceseekersviii.htmli??i??i??.

Buy tickets at i??https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/every-voice-choirs/i??.





