Oct. 26, 2017  

MISS SAIGON Eva Noblezada Adds Two Weeks of GIRL NO MORE at The Green Room 42

Eva Noblezada, Tony nominee from Broadway's MISS SAIGON, has extended her sold-out premiere solo concert "Girl No More" at The Green Room 42 for two more weeks.

Performances continue November 1st, 9th and 15th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

Through her favorite artists like Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra, Eva sings from her heart and reveals a side of her story you've never heard. Join her for an intimate evening of music, a good drink, and a wonderfully colorful set list.

Tickets are $35. Click here to purchase and for more information. The Green Room 42 @ Yotel is located at 570 Tenth Ave, New York, NY 10036. Visit thegreenroom42.com. Please note: There is no food or beverage minimum.


