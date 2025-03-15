Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney are Engaged

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hadestown stars Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney have just annouced that they are engaged! Noblezada and Carney first met during rehearsals for the Broadway musical Hadestown in 2019, where they played Eurydice and Orpheus. They started dating shortly after that, and announced their relationship to the public a little while after the show opened.

In the video posted below, Eva Noblezada stands with Reeve Carney and says, "I just needed to get something really important from my future mother-in-law," then showed the ring on her hand.

Neither Broadway star has taken social just yet to talk about the engagement. See below for the video, and congratulations to Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney!

Photo Credit: Bruce Gilkas