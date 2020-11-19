Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Talk About Their Radio Free Birdland Concerts and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of your favorite stars' latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

On November 18, he chatted with Hadestown stars Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, who will both perform in upcoming concerts (November 20 & December 3), as a part of the Radio Free Birdland series.

The pair talked about their concerts in the interview.

"I'm excited but I'm also nervous," Eva revealed. "I get very nervous because it feels like I'm not there. It's like a second Eva did it, and it's like 'did she do a good job?' But I'm excited, it's nice to sing again."

They talked about what the experience was like actually filming the concerts.

"Reeve is so nice, he came and watched mine, so it felt like I did have an audience," Eva said.

Reeve said that he didn't mind the lack of audience while recording his concert.

"I think I am more of an introvert so I didn't mind that much," he said. "It wasn't that bizarre, it didn't bother me as much as I thought it would. I kind of liked it. I wouldn't want to only do that, but after the first song, it felt pretty weird, with no applause but you put out all the energy. You don't even realize to the extent that that is a part of the show."

They each gave a little hint as to what fans can expect from the concerts.

"The thing is, I'm not a fan of singing musical theatre, I'd rather listen to other people sing musical theatre," Eva said. "So I sing a rendition of Music of the Night, I sing one of my favorite covers of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road as a finale, When I Look at You...so I lean toward more of the classic, more jazzy-bluesy ballads."

Reeve revealed that he's doing mostly his own original music.

"Pretty much all original, maybe one cover I think," he said, but, "I forget what it is!"

Watch the full interview below!

On Friday, November 20 at 7pm, two-time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert.Eva Noblezada was discovered by a top New York casting agent when she was still in high school. Most recently, she originated the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway, a performance for which she received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was also nominated for her Broadway debut performance as Kim in Cameron Mackintosh's epic Miss Saigon revival, at age 21! Ms. Noblezada can also be seen opposite Lea Salonga in the new independent film "Yellow Rose," about a talented singer and undocumented Filipina whose mother is taken away by ICE.

On Thursday, December 3 at 7pm, Hadestown star Reeve Carney will be in the spotlight, performing his very personal, intimate one-man show. Reeve Carney was recently cheered as Orpheus in the Broadway production of Hadestown. Prior to that, he was best known for the role of Dorian Gray in Showtime's hit series "Penny Dreadful" and for originating the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the smash Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, a role that he was handpicked for by Julie Taymor and U2's Bono and The Edge. Reeve was last seen in FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again." His film credits include "Gemini, The Tempest" and "Snow Falling on Cedars." Recordings include his debut solo album, Youth is Wasted (five Independent Music Awards including Best Album) and Mr. Green Vol. 1, with the band, Carney.

