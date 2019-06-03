Ethan Slater Will Make His Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut This August

Ethan Slater, recent Tony Award nominated star of Spongebob Squarepants, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut this August 1 & 2 at 9:30pm! Throughout the night he will explore the question, "why do I write?"

Expect songs by the artists that introduced kid Ethan to his love of music (Paul Simon, Dave Van Ronk, and The Who), songs from the musicals he did in high school (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Pippin, and The Producers), and the original tunes inspired by those songs and the experiences they provided. Featuring special guests to be announced, this is sure to be a night you won't want to miss!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Cover charges begin at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





