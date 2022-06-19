Erin Moughon's SNOW WHITE PADDED ROOM to Return to Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Erin Moughon's Snow White Padded Room will return to the fifth season of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival after being a part of the inaugural season.

Adelaide is kept in a mental facility by her husband Michael when she suffers memory loss and hallucinations due to a car accident. As she is trying to recover what she's lost, Michael isolates her further by keeping everyone else away. As her supposed delusions worsen, she tries to remember what caused the accident and who Michael really is.

The play is produced in collaboration with New Ambassadors Theatre Company. It is directed by Mandy Murphy and stars Priyanka Krishnan* as Adelaide, Chris Rivera* as Michael, Mynor Luken as Young Man/Mason, and Khyati Sehgal as Young Woman/Xea. The set is designed by Jonathan Mesich and lights designed by Dan Koehler.

One performance only on June 26th,2022 at 2pm at Theatre Row.

Tickets available: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/snow-white-padded-room-presented-by-the-broadway-bound-theatre-festival/