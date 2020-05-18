Erika Henningsen, Tim Realbuto & More Set For THE GLASS MENAGERIE Benefit Reading

Erika Henningsen has been cast as Laura Wingfield in The Actors Fund benefit reading of the Tennessee Williams classic "The Glass Menagerie."

Directed by Alison Tanney (who created and runs The Theatre Enthusiast Podcast and recently had success with the Actors Fund benefit production of Neil LaBute's "The Shape of Things"), Ms. Henningsen is joined by Hollywood Movie Image Award winner Tim Realbuto as her brother (and Narrator of the memory play) Tom Wingfield. Mr. Realbuto recently starred as Adam Sorenson in Tanney's production of "The Shape of Things", and has won a slew of awards for his feature film debut "Yes", which just finished it's festival run and will be released later this year. Realbuto and Henningsen will be joined by Nick Rehberger, who appeared in the 2013 Broadway revival of "The Glass Menagerie", understudying both Zachary Quinto and Brian J. Smith. He also starred as Fyedka in the most recent Broadway revival of "Fiddler on the Roof." In Chicago, he originated the title role in the world premiere of "Shakespeare In Love." In this version, Mr. Rehberger will be playing the role of Jim, The Gentleman Caller.

Casting is currently underway for the pivotal role of matriarch Amanda Wingfield. it will be announced shortly.

"The Glass Menagerie" is a memory play, and its action is drawn from the memories of the narrator, Tom Wingfield (Realbuto). Tom is also a character in the play, which is set in St. Louis in 1937. He is an aspiring poet who toils in a shoe warehouse to support his mother, Amanda, and sister, Laura (Henningsen). Will things finally change for the Wingfields when a handsome Gentleman Caller named Jim (Rehberger) comes to call on painfully shy Laura? Or are they doomed to live a repetitive existence for the rest of their lives?

'The Friday Night Play Readings' is a new series, created by Tanny and Realbuto to help people in quarantine get some entertainment at the end of a long week. This bi-monthly series will feature a new play every couple of weeks.

After "The Glass Menagerie", the group intends to do Bert V. Royal's dark comedy "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead."

Please visit www.PlayReadingFridays.com for more information and a link to where you can watch the live streams. The virtual productions are free to watch, but a five dollar donation to the Actors Fund is suggested.

"The Glass Menagerie" is set for Friday, May 29th at 7:00 PM.

"Dog Sees God" is scheduled for Friday, June 12th at 7:00 PM.





