Erich Bergen Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO as Billy Flynn in August

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago welcomes Erich Bergen in the role of "Billy Flynn" starting Monday, August 1 through Sunday, September 11 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC)

Erich Bergen is best known as Blake Moran on the hit television show Madam Secretary, and was most recently seen as ADA Robert Jones on the final season of BULL. On the big screen, Erich is known for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the touring and Las Vegas casts of the Tony winning stage production. Erich also recently appeared on Broadway (in several engagements) as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress the Musical. Other TV & Film credits include Gossip Girl, The Good Fight, Humor Me, and many more.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.