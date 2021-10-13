Enjoy A Sci-Fi Family Halloween At The Staten Island Children's Museum

Travel through space and time with activities and crafts inspired by some of your favorite sci-fi and fantasy books.

Challenge your creativity and celebrate this special time of year with tricks and treats for your imagination. Space is limited, advanced registration is recommended. Tickets can be purchased through the museum's website here: www.statenislandmuseum.org/event/sci-fi-family-halloween/.

Activities include:

Seeing Stones



Look through this otherworldly stone to see what others don't. Build your own protective amulet out of clay, inspired by the book and movie, Coraline by Neil Gaiman.

Galaxy in a Jar

Explore the wonders that make up our galaxy by creating your very own - in a bottle! Hold a nebula in your hands with this activity inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy collection created by Arnold Drake and artist Gene Colan.

Magical Maps

Going on an epic journey? You'll need a map. Maps are useful tools that help us navigate our own world...and those we've imagined. Make your own map of a magical land in this activity inspired by The Girl of Ink & Stars by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.

Wizarding Wands

Create your own magical wand, a vital tool for casting spells. Inspired by the supernatural antics in The Worst Witch books by Jill Murphy.

I Spy Scavenger Hunt through Magicicada

Take a closer look at the elements of Magicicada with a short scavenger hunt designed to make you do a double take.

The 2021-2022 programming season is supported by Richmond County Savings Foundation. Staten Island Museum is supported in part by public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and by the New York State Council on the Arts.

Staten Island Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building A, Staten Island, NY 10301. Learn more at StatenIslandMuseum.org