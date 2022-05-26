Encores! INTO THE WOODS Will Transfer to Broadway This Summer with Some Starry New Cast Members!

Into the Woods is moving out of New York City Center and into a Broadway theatre! Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, announced today that the hugely acclaimed and completely sold-out New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, will transfer to Broadway for a strictly limited, 8-week engagement. Performances begin Tuesday, June 28 at the St. James Theatre, ahead of an official opening night on July 10. Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Tickets will be available via SeatGeek.com/into-the-woods beginning today at 10 AM ET. American Express® Card Members can purchase exclusive American Express® Access tickets at 10 AM ET by visiting SeatGeek.com.

The star-studded cast will include Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian D'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's

Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Other New York City Center Broadway transfers have included Sunday in the Park with George, Violet, Gypsy, Finian's Rainbow, Wonderful Town, and Chicago.

The Into the Woods creative team includes David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production will mark its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Hunter Arnold; Nicole Eisenberg; Michael Cassel Group; Jessica R. Jenen; Daryl Roth; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.