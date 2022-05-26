Meet the New, Broadway-Bound Cast of INTO THE WOODS

It was just announced that the New York City Center production of Into the Woods will transfer to Broadway for a strictly limited, 8-week engagement this summer! Performances begin Tuesday, June 28 at the St. James Theatre, ahead of an official opening night on July 10. Learn more here!

Featuring some cast members from the Encores! run, along with some new (but familiar!) faces, Into The Woods will star Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian D'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's

Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Meet the cast below!

Brian d'Arcy James - The Baker

Brian dʼArcy James is an award-winning theater, film, and television actor as well as a recording artist. Brian is a three-time Tony nominee, and an Obie and Drama Desk Award winner for his varied and extensive work in the theater on Broadway and off-Broadway.

He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2019 in The Ferryman. From April to July 2017, Brian reprised his award-winning role as King George III in Lin-Manuel Mirandaʼs musical HAMILTON at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway. He originated the role of King George in the sold-out Off-Broadway run of Hamilton at The Public Theater.

His other Broadway credits include Shrek the Musical, Next to Normal, The Apple Tree, Sweet Smell of Success, Macbeth, Time Stands Still, Children and Art, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Lieutenant of Inishmore, Titanic, Carousel, and Blood Brothers.

Brian most recently appeared in the 2021 film remake of West Side Story as Officer Krupke.

Sara Bareilles - The Baker's Wife

Sara composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, in which she made her Broadway debut and received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut as the lead in Waitress for a limited engagement through June 11, 2017. "What's Inside: Songs from Waitress," her most recent solo studio album, is out on Epic Records.

Sara first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, Sara has gone on to receive six Grammy nominations, which include Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Love Song" and one Album of the Year for her highly acclaimed third studio album, The Blessed Unrest.

Her book, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller.

Phillipa Soo - Cinderella

Phillipa Soo is best known for her lead role as Eliza in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, which she joined shortly after its inception. For her performance, she won the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actress in a Musical and was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award. Soo can be seen portraying Eliza in the recording of Hamilton on Disney+.

After graduating from Juilliard in 2012, Soo was cast as Natasha Rostova in the Ars Nova and Off-Broadway production of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. In 2007, Soo originated the title role in the Broadway production of Amelie. Most recently, Soo appeared on Broadway in The Parisian Woman, which ran from November 2017 to March 2018.



In 2013 she was cast in a small recurring role in the NBC television series Smash as the character Lexi. She can also be seen portraying Nadine in the film Broken Hearts Gallery and portraying the voice of Chang'e in the Netflix animated film, Over the Moon.

Patina Miller - The Witch

Patina Miller appeared as "Leading Player" in the A.R.T.'s 2012 Diane Paulus-directed production of Pippin. She received the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the Broadway transfer. She originated the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the 2009 West End and 2011 Broadway productions of Sister Act and appeared in the Diane Paulus-directed production of Hair at The Public Theater. She appeared in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films as Commander Paylor and currently played Daisy Grant on CBS's "Madame Secretary." Miller plays Narrator in Word Party and Raquel Thomas in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Joshua Henry - Rapunzel's Prince

Joshua Henry played Haywood Patterson in Kander and Ebb's 2010 musical The Scottsboro Boys, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He portrayed the lead role of Aaron Burr in the first U.S. tour of Hamilton, previously playing the role in the Chicago production that began performances in late September 2016. After Hamilton, Henry portrayed the lead role of Billy Bigelow in a Broadway revival of Carousel.

Gavin Creel - Wolf/Cinderella's Prince

Gavin Creel received a Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! Gavin made his Broadway debut originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he received his first Tony Award nomination. He has since delivered memorable performances on Broadway as Jean-Michel in La Cage Aux Folles, Claude in Hair, which earned him a second Tony Award nomination and Stephen Kodaly in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of She Loves Me, which was filmed live and is available on Broadway HD.

Gavin also originated the role of Elder Price in the West End production of The Book of Mormon, for which he received the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He also starred as Bert in Disney's Mary Poppins and reprised his performance as Claude in Hair.

Other stage credits include performing opposite Sara Bareilles in the Broadway production of Waitress, The Book of Mormon (on Broadway and originating the first national tour), the world premieres of Stephen Sondheim's Bounce at The Goodman Theatre and the Kennedy Center, and Prometheus Bound at A.R.T.

Ta'Nika Gibson - Lucinda

Broadway credits include Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Time of the Temptations. She appeared in the City Center Encores! productions of Me And My Girl, Call Me Madam, I Married An Angel, and High Button Shoes. Regionally she was seen in Oklahoma! (Laurey) at Denver Center, Dreamgirls (Lorell) at TUTS, The Wiz (Dorothy), The King and I, Mamma Mia!, and Aida (Aida).

Brooke Ishibashi - Florinda

Brooke Ishibashi developed and originated "Neary" in Cambodian Rock Band (South Coast Repertory, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse), and appeared in to the yellow house (La Jolla Playhouse). She is the National Councilor, Actors' Equity Association; Fair Wage Onstage core member; NYCLU Artist Ambassador; and co-founder of Be An #ArtsHero/Arts Workers United.

Annie Golden - Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife

Annie Golden is a Broadway veteran who made her debut in the original production of Hair, in 1977. Since then, you may have seen her perform in shows such as Leader of the Pack, On the Town, The Full Monty, Xanadu, and most recently in the 2014 revival of Violet. Golden is also known for being the lead singer of The Shirts and for portraying mute Norma Romano in the Netflix original-series "Orange is the New Black".

Albert Guerzon - Cinderella's Father

Guerzon's Broadway credits include Escape to Margaritaville, Mamma Mia!, Ghost, Honeymoon in Vegas. Off Broadway he was seen in The Life directed by Billy Porter (City Center), The Visitor (The Public). Other favorite credits include the National tour of Mamma Mia!, Twyla Tharp's The Times They Are A-Changin' (World Premier), The Wiz (La Jolla Playhouse), and Yoshimi battles... (LJP).

Kennedy Kanagawa - Milky White

Kennedy has appeared off-Broadway in A Christmas Carol and Lolita, My Love. On television, he appeared in the series Donny! in 2015.

On Broadway, David has appeared in Uncle Vanya, Once, Twelfth Night, The Government Inspector, and Working. His Off-Broadway credits include Pearls For Pigs, The Cure, Film Is Evil/Radio Is Good, The Mind King, When I Come To Die, Marlowe, Anadarko, Ghosts, and Lobster Alice.

Regionally, David was seen in Othello, Enrico IV, Seascape, and Snow In June.

No stranger to the screen, David's film credits include Chiraq, John Wick, Flags Of Our Fathers, The Longest Yard, K-Pax, Last Man Standing, Crooklyn, The Crow, Malcolm X, Wild At Heart, Dreamscape , Commando, and The Warriors, and his TV credits include "Twin Peaks."

Julia Lester - Little Red Riding Hood

Julia Lester plays "Ashlyn" on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," a reinvented take on the two-time Emmy(r) Award-winning "High School Musical" franchise, for Disney+. Lester's television credits include recurring roles on "Mom," "Prince of Peoria" and "Mr. Student Body President." Her guest starring roles include "Game Shakers," "The Thundermans" and "Bella and the Bulldogs."

A native of Los Angeles, Lester has been working professionally since the age of five. Having an extensive musical theatre background, Lester has performed in almost 30 stage productions, including the title role in "Carrie: The Musical," "Next to Normal" and "Calvin Berger." Also a dancer since the age of two, she has choreographed professionally for various dance teams and is trained in hip-hop, jazz, contemporary and tap dancing.

Cole Thompson - Jack

Cole grew up in Southfield, Michigan. He garnered a love for performance at a young age, when he began acting in middle school. Cole Thompson has recently graduated with a B.F.A. from the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre program.

David Turner - the Steward

David has appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon, Sunday in the Park with George, The Ritz, In My Life, and The Invention of Love. His Off Broadway credits include Gutenberg! The Musical!, The Butter and Egg Man (Atlantic Theater Co.), The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (Century Center), The Last Sunday in June (Rattlestick).

Regionally, David appeared in The Bird Sanctuary (Pittsburgh Public, American premiere), and The Dog in the Manger (Shakespeare Theatre Co.). He performed in six seasons at Williamstown in shows including Camino Real, As You Like It, The Skin of Our Teeth, Tonight at 8:30, The Servant of Two Masters, Where's Charley?, A Funny Thing . . . Forum. David was seen in the National tour of Monty Python's Spamalot, and on television in "The Good Wife," and "Lipstick Jungle."

Jason Forbach has been an actor in New York City for over 14 years, making Broadway debut in the 2014 Tony nominated revival of Les Miserables as Enjolras, where he reprised the role he played on the 25th Anniversary National Tour for 3 years. He also appeared in The Phantom of the Opera for 3 years with the Las Vegas company and performed with the 30th Anniversary company on Broadway. He was a part of the adapted revival of The Secret Garden that played across the country as Albert Lennox.



Jason made his Off-Broadway debut with The New Group at Minetta Lane and appeared in the ActFrench Festival's production of A.W.O.L at 59e59 Theater and regionally with companies such as Washington D.C. Shakespeare Theater Company, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Paper Mill Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theater, The Kennedy Center, North Shore Music Theater, Sacramento Music Circus, and Theater Under the Stars. He has sung on the concert stage at Carnegie Hall, Omaha Symphony, New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Las Vegas Philharmonic, Abilene Philharmonic and on the opera stage with Boston Lyric Opera, Fresno Opera and Central City Opera and was a regional semi-finalist for the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. He has also performed on T.V.'s "America's Got Talent", "Good Morning America" and "The 68th Annual Tony Awards".

He has three solo albums A New Leading Man, Revolutionary and Remembering to Dream, all available on iTunes and has appeared on original cast albums of An American Victory and Song of Solomon with Broadway Records, The Music Teacher on Bridge Records and Overture on DLC Music.

Moore appeared on the National Tours of Into the Woods as the Dance Captain and understudy for the Witch, Baker's Wife, and Cinderella. She also was part of the touring cast of Les Miserables, playing the role of Fantine.

Cameron's Professional credits include Mr Myers in Fame The Musical (UK Tour), Widow Twankey in Aladdin (Peter Rowe Rock&Roll Pantomime), Morocco in Europe, Mike Connor in High Society and Bruce in People (all at Pitlochry Festival Theatre), Big Moe in Five Guys Named Moe (Underbelly Festival Square Edinburgh), Big Jule in Guys & Dolls (UK Tour & Phoenix Theatre), Memphis in The Life (English Theatre Frankfurt), Marvin in I Will Be Everything (New International Encounter), Nugget in Equus (Pomegranate Theatre), Jacob Marley in A Christmas Carol / The Narrator in The Boxed Romeo & Juliet (both for BoxClever Theatre) and Mrs. Rochester in The Brontës of Dunwich Heath...and Cliff (Eastern Angles).