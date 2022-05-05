Photos: First Look at Heather Headley, Sara Bareilles & More in Encores! INTO THE WOODS

Click Here for More Articles on ENCORES!

Performances officially began last night for New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods (through May 15) is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim.

The star-studded cast includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Denée Benton as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Jordan Donica as Rapunzel's Prince, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Neil Patrick Harris as the Baker, Heather Headley as the Witch, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Lauren Mitchell as Cinderella's Stepmother, Shereen Pimentel as Rapunzel, Cole Thompson as Jack, and David Turner as the Steward.

