Empire State Building To Become 'Green Light' for THE GREAT GATSBY 100th Anniversary

The Great Gatsby's new stars will bring the “green light” to New York City’s most famous beacon, The Empire State Building, in honor of the 100th Anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel. The lighting ceremony, held on Friday April 11 at 1:00PM, will cap off a week of activities and giveaways surrounding the book’s official centenary of April 10 – all around town, Gatsby fans can partake in the birthday festivities, from bar & restaurant discounts, to special giveaway items, a bespoke Gatsby-themed suite at The Plaza, and a sweepstakes to win a getaway to the real-life Gatsby Mansion – Oheka Castle. Inside the theater, at the evening performance on Thursday April 10, the cast will toast the milestone event and audience members will receive a special anniversary collector’s item.



The Great Gatsby has also marked the occasion with the release of a new block of tickets, with Broadway performances now on sale through January 4, 2026.



The Gatsby Centennial events, giveaways, and promotions happening throughout April include:



The Empire State Building – Friday April 11 at 1:00PM ET

On April 11th, the iconic skyline staple will host the cast of the Broadway musical to light the Empire State Building green, bringing Gatsby’s iconic “Green Light” to life across the city. The lighting ceremony will feature remarks by Blake Hazard, great-granddaughter of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Broadway stars Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland, portraying Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, will pull the ceremonial switch.



Scribner Sweepstakes – Submissions Open the week of April 7

An exciting sweepstakes will launch during the Centennial week in celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Great Gatsby. In partnership with Scribner Books—the official publisher of The Great Gatsby—Discover Long Island, and The Great Gatsby on Broadway, the promotion will offer participants a chance to win a luxurious prize package inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel. Details will be shared exclusively via social media the week of April 7 —follow @scribnerbooks for updates.



Centennial Soirée at Oscar Wilde – April 10

On April 10th, step into the Roaring 20s at Oscar Wilde as they throw the ultimate Great Gatsby-themed soirée! An all-day affair of music, opulence, and mischief includes a Cast Album Listening Lunch from 2-4PM. Then as night falls, a Live DJ from 6-11PM, extravagant cocktails, and a dazzling ambiance that would even give Mr. Gatsby a run for his money. Ongoing Offer: 15% discount plus a complimentary glass of bubbles with proof of same-day show ticket.



Gatsby’s Landing – April 10

Raise a glass to 100 years of The Great Gatsby at Gatsby’s Landing, a beloved haven for post-show revelry. On April 10th only, indulge in a complimentary cocktail with the purchase of any entrée. Ongoing Offer: 10% discount with proof of same-day show ticket.



Nothing Really Matters – April 10

On April 10th, step into the Jazz Age with the debut of Nothing Really Matters’ new Spring Menu, channeling the glamour and spirit of the Roaring Twenties with a Gatsby-era cocktail collection, including the “Old Sport”, “The Daisy”, and the “Bees Knees”. Ongoing Tribute: Receive a 20% discount with proof of a same-day show ticket.



Angelina Bakery – The month of April

This spring, Angelina Bakery will create Gatsby-inspired treats, perfect for a decadent nibble under a parasol in the park. The bakery will also be crafting a special cake exclusively for the production’s centennial celebration. Ongoing Offer: Enjoy a 10% discount on your order with proof of a same-day show ticket.



The Plaza – Ongoing