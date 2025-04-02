Empire State Building To Become 'Green Light' for THE GREAT GATSBY 100th Anniversary

The lighting ceremony, held on Friday April 11 at 1:00PM, will cap off a week of activities and giveaways.
The Great Gatsby's new stars will bring the “green light” to New York City’s most famous beacon, The Empire State Building, in honor of the 100th Anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel. The lighting ceremony, held on Friday April 11 at 1:00PM, will cap off a week of activities and giveaways surrounding the book’s official centenary of April 10 – all around town, Gatsby fans can partake in the birthday festivities, from bar & restaurant discounts, to special giveaway items, a bespoke Gatsby-themed suite at The Plaza, and a sweepstakes to win a getaway to the real-life Gatsby Mansion – Oheka Castle. Inside the theater, at the evening performance on Thursday April 10, the cast will toast the milestone event and audience members will receive a special anniversary collector’s item.
The Great Gatsby has also marked the occasion with the release of a new block of tickets, with Broadway performances now on sale through January 4, 2026.
The Gatsby Centennial events, giveaways, and promotions happening throughout April include:
On April 11th, the iconic skyline staple will host the cast of the Broadway musical to light the Empire State Building green, bringing Gatsby’s iconic “Green Light” to life across the city. The lighting ceremony will feature remarks by Blake Hazard, great-granddaughter of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Broadway stars Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland, portraying Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, will pull the ceremonial switch.
An exciting sweepstakes will launch during the Centennial week in celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Great Gatsby. In partnership with Scribner Books—the official publisher of The Great Gatsby—Discover Long Island, and The Great Gatsby on Broadway, the promotion will offer participants a chance to win a luxurious prize package inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel. Details will be shared exclusively via social media the week of April 7 —follow @scribnerbooks for updates.
On April 10th, step into the Roaring 20s at Oscar Wilde as they throw the ultimate Great Gatsby-themed soirée! An all-day affair of music, opulence, and mischief includes a Cast Album Listening Lunch from 2-4PM. Then as night falls, a Live DJ from 6-11PM, extravagant cocktails, and a dazzling ambiance that would even give Mr. Gatsby a run for his money. Ongoing Offer: 15% discount plus a complimentary glass of bubbles with proof of same-day show ticket.
Raise a glass to 100 years of The Great Gatsby at Gatsby’s Landing, a beloved haven for post-show revelry. On April 10th only, indulge in a complimentary cocktail with the purchase of any entrée. Ongoing Offer: 10% discount with proof of same-day show ticket.
On April 10th, step into the Jazz Age with the debut of Nothing Really Matters’ new Spring Menu, channeling the glamour and spirit of the Roaring Twenties with a Gatsby-era cocktail collection, including the “Old Sport”, “The Daisy”, and the “Bees Knees”. Ongoing Tribute: Receive a 20% discount with proof of a same-day show ticket.
This spring, Angelina Bakery will create Gatsby-inspired treats, perfect for a decadent nibble under a parasol in the park. The bakery will also be crafting a special cake exclusively for the production’s centennial celebration. Ongoing Offer: Enjoy a 10% discount on your order with proof of a same-day show ticket.
With an (ever)green light on this very special collab with The Plaza throughout the musical’s run, visitors can live like Gatsby himself with a stay in The Plaza’s bespoke Gatsby Suite, which comes complete with show tickets and drink vouchers. Not staying at The Plaza? You can still immerse yourself in the opulence of the Roaring Twenties with The Great Gatsby Dining Experience in The Palm Court, with afternoon tea and delectable canapés, including The Deviled Upper “East Egg” with Truffle, Buchanan Baked Potato with Caviar, Gatsby’s Shrimp Cocktail Party, and Jay’s Grilled Lamb Lollipop, expertly crafted by The Plaza Hotel’s culinary team. Prefer more dazzling libations? Stop by the champagne bar for a glass of bubbles.
The Great Gatsby ticket holders can also save 10% off their bill on any date by showing a same-day ticket at local theater district favorites Dutch Fred’s, Dolly Varden, Mom’s, and Lady Blue; save 20% off their order by showing their ticket at Tiny Dancer Coffee; or receive a free champagne or Gatsby-inspired cocktail by showing their ticket at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown, STK Steakhouse, Chez Josephine, See No Evil, and The Rickey.