Emilie Kouatchou Will Take Over as Christine in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh announced today that Emilie Koutachou will take over the principal role of 'Christine Daaé' in the New York production of The Phantom of the Opera on the night that the musical celebrates its unprecedented 34th Anniversary on Wednesday evening, January 26 at 7PM. Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, PHANTOM is the longest-running show in Broadway history. Current leading lady Meghan Picerno will play her final performance on Sunday evening, January 23 at 5PM.

Following the industry-wide shut down due to the Covid pandemic, the Broadway production recently reopened on October 22, with an outdoor block party that made headlines around the world. It continues to play at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street), the musical's New York home for all 34 record-breaking years. As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, The Phantom of the Opera remains an iconic New York City landmark.

Currently the 'Christine' Alternate, Emilie Kouatchou made history in October as the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway. The role is Ms. Kouatchou's celebrated Broadway debut.

Meghan Picerno has a unique history with the role. She first originated the role of 'Christine' to great acclaim in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to PHANTOM. She was then selected to open the most recent World Tour of PHANTOM, thrilling audiences worldwide before joining the Broadway cast in October 2019.

Taking over as the 'Christine' Alternate will be Julia Udine, who also has a long history with the show. She originated the role of 'Christine' in the all-new North American touring production in 2013. She joined the Broadway production in December 2014, playing the role there over 400 times. She returned to the New York production for the recent reopening, serving as the production's first and only full-time Standby for 'Christine.' Her first performance as Alternate will be Monday evening, January 24 at 8PM.

Continuing in their roles are Ben Crawford as 'The Phantom,' John Riddle as 'Raoul,' Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry,' Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.'

The Ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

The PHANTOM Orchestra - Broadway's largest, with 27 members - performs under the musical supervision of David Caddick.

